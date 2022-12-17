'Oh No!' - Alex Fitzpatrick Lips Out For 59 While On Golf Trip With Brother
Alex, who was playing with his Major winning brother, Matt, saw his putt for 59 agonisingly lip out
59 is a magical number in golf, with it being a target that very few players will ever hit. Put it this way, on the PGA Tour there have been 11 59s and just one 58, that's over a period of 50+ years. Essentially, it's very rare.
Although they are perhaps becoming a bit more common, such is the depth and skill of the current crops of players, it's still something that should be celebrated. So, for Alex Fitzpatrick, brother to 2022 US Open winner, Matt, it was heartbreaking when his lengthy putt for the magical 59 lipped out while he was on a golf trip with his brother and friends.
Lads golf trip @streamsong @FitzAlex99 with a putt for a magic 5️⃣9️⃣…… pic.twitter.com/FmT80EGNiZDecember 16, 2022
On a trip at Streamsong, it is believed that Alex went 28-32 and Streamsong Red, which also included a hole-in-one at the eighth hole! Along with the ace, because that was obviously not enough for the Englishman, he carded nine birdies, an eagle and just one bogey.
Alex, who recently turned professional, was recorded by his brother Matt, with the putt lipping out causing a distraught reaction from everyone who was present on the 18th green.
Notably, in the video, you can hear the excitement from the lads present, with cries of "go on then" as the ball trundles its way to the hole. As it is tracking, it appears for all the world that it is going to drop, however, golf is a humbling game and, with pretty much the last roll, it lips out on the right hand side.
The reaction? Well, it's safe to say it was disbelief, with some falling to the ground, some in stunned silence and Alex's brother, Matt repeatedly shouting "oh no!" Either way, it must have been an incredible round to watch and a stark reminder of why we love, and hate, this game.
