Barstool Sports To Stream Live Coverage Of Korn Ferry Tour Event

Barstool Sports will exclusively stream US-based coverage of July’s NV5 Invitational on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The sports, lifestyle and entertainment brand will broadcast action from the Glen Club in Illinois across all four rounds of the tournament on the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit between 27 and 30 July from 3.30pm to 6.30pm ET. Meanwhile, hosts of the brand’s popular podcast Fore Play, including Riggs, Frankie, Trent and Dan Rapaport, will also appear.

Korn Ferry Tour president Alex Baldwin said the move will help grow the fan base of the Tour. He said: “While our mission is based in identifying, preparing and transitioning the next generation of PGA Tour stars, we at the Korn Ferry Tour have made it a priority to engage and grow our fanbase while providing added exposure to our membership and Tour, and this partnership with Fore Play is another significant step toward that goal.

“We are thrilled to announce this new opportunity and are confident it will prove beneficial for both the Korn Ferry Tour and Fore Play.”

Co-host of Fore Play Riggs also expressed his enthusiasm for the venture. He said: “The Korn Ferry Tour features many, many fascinating stories and incredible people. Week in and week out the Korn Ferry Tour players are literally playing for their careers, and Barstool Sports is honored, excited and admittedly a bit nervous to broadcast this high-stakes, world-class golf.

“We are putting our very best effort into providing a professional, unique and entertaining broadcast highlighting the players. We are proud to partner with the PGA Tour in this next step; we hope this is the first of many.”

As well as live coverage of the event, there will also be promotional activities in the build-up, including pre-tournament coverage on Barstool Sports, the Fore Play podcast and the Korn Ferry Tour’s social media platforms.

The NV5 Invitational has had some high-profile winners since its inaugural event in 2019. Scottie Scheffler won that year, while Cameron Young beat Adam Svensson by five shots in 2021. In between those tournaments, Will Zalatoris finished runner-up to Curtis Thompson.