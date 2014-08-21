Johnnie Walker 'Ryder Cup Limited edition'
Johnnie Walker has released a Blue Label 'Ryder Cup Limited Edition'
By Tom Clarke
To celebrate the Ryder Cup coming to Scotland and Gleneagles in September Johnnie Walker has released a Johnnie Walker Blue Label 'Ryder Cup Limited Edition'
Each bottle of the Johnnie Walker Blue Label “Ryder Cup Limited Edition” is individually numbered, making it a unique gift.
The distinctive design of both the packaging and the bottle depicts the unforgettable, classic view of the iconic Gleneagles Hotel and celebrates the return to Scotland after 41 years of The Ryder Cup.
Johnnie Walker has the largest reserves of Scotch Whisky in the world, but only 1 in 10,000 casks contain whiskies of sufficient character to produce the smooth signature taste of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.
The luxury Scotch Whisky uses some of the rarest whiskies on earth and offers a supreme smooth and complex tasting experience.
The Johnnie Walker Blue Label “Ryder Cup Limited Edition” is available now from selected retailers including TheWhiskyShop.com and specialist whisky outlets at a recommended retail price of £225.00.
Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 and was promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including website and social media. Tom writes the popular Golf Monthly betting tips and is known as the GM Tipster, take a look at his picks on our golf betting tips homepage. Tom plays off 16 and lists Augusta National, Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played.
