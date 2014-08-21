Johnnie Walker 'Ryder Cup Limited edition'

To celebrate the Ryder Cup coming to Scotland and Gleneagles in September Johnnie Walker has released a Johnnie Walker Blue Label 'Ryder Cup Limited Edition'

Each bottle of the Johnnie Walker Blue Label “Ryder Cup Limited Edition” is individually numbered, making it a unique gift.

The distinctive design of both the packaging and the bottle depicts the unforgettable, classic view of the iconic Gleneagles Hotel and celebrates the return to Scotland after 41 years of The Ryder Cup.

Johnnie Walker has the largest reserves of Scotch Whisky in the world, but only 1 in 10,000 casks contain whiskies of sufficient character to produce the smooth signature taste of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

The luxury Scotch Whisky uses some of the rarest whiskies on earth and offers a supreme smooth and complex tasting experience.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label “Ryder Cup Limited Edition” is available now from selected retailers including TheWhiskyShop.com and specialist whisky outlets at a recommended retail price of £225.00.