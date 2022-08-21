Norman Clarifies Claim Woods Was Offered $700m-$800m To Join LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Greg Norman has clarified comments he made last month suggesting Tiger Woods had been offered between $700m and $800m to join LIV Golf.

Speaking to Tucker Carlson Tonight during the third LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Bedminster last month, Norman said of the rumour Woods had turned down an offer of $700-$800m to join the start-up: “That number was out there before I became CEO. So that number’s been out there, yes. And look, Tiger’s a needle-mover, right? So, of course you got to look at the best of the best, you know. So they had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO, so yes, that number is somewhere in that neighbourhood.”

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

However, Norman has now confirmed that while the reported amount of money Woods could have earned with LIV Golf is accurate, it wouldn’t have been paid to him upfront. Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Norman said: “To be honest, we don’t comment on any past or current offers to any players, but obviously the media picks up on information, tidbits, white noise, and they run with it.

“I just want to make sure for clarification here, the numbers that were thrown out were inclusive of future franchise value. And so if you take a look at this number that’s being thrown out there, the generational wealth that this franchise opportunity has for the individual players is incredible. That’s how it is. It’s not the cash value. We never offered that cash value to Tiger Woods. That’s the reality of it.”

Norman’s comments come close to a month after it was revealed that a new $405m LIV Golf League would begin in 2023. As well as promising to increase the number of tournaments from eight to 14, the idea of team franchises was also revealed. At the time, Norman said: “Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with.”

With team franchises on the horizon, Norman is clearly keen to push their financial appeal as the Saudi-backed venture grows – albeit without the legendary 15-time Major winner.