'No Dream Is Too Big' - Lexi Thompson Out To Inspire Next Generation With PGA Tour Debut
The American received a sponsor's invitation to compete in next week's Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas
Lexi Thompson hopes she can inspire the next generation of golfers when she makes her historic first appearance on the PGA Tour at next week's Shriner's Open.
Thompson received a sponsor's invite to play in the fall tournament in Las Vegas next week, with the American set to become the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event and the first since Brittany Lincicome at the 2018 Barbasol Championship.
The 11-time LPGA Tour winner admitted she was taken aback by the surprise invitation but hopes to use the opportunity to send a message to younger viewers watching on.
"It's just a very cool opportunity for me to of course play alongside the men," she said speaking ahead of The Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America tournament this week.
"That's one thing. But to leave more of a message to the little girls and boys that no dream is too big. If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything."
Thompson endured a tough start to the LPGA Tour season but has shown signs of form in recent weeks. She made her first cut in six events at the Kroger Queen City Championship prior to the Solheim Cup before going 3-1 at Finca Cortsein as Europe retained the trophy after a dramatic 14-14 tie.
The 28-year-old finished then finished T8 at last week's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and hopes she can carry that momentum into next week's event.
"Going into the week I'm just going to embrace it all," she added. "Like I said, leaving a bigger impact and interacting with those kids, that's my number one.
"Of course, I want to play good golf. I know my game and how I'm playing right now and how much work I've been putting in, so playing within myself and my game is all I can do. Not try to force anything on a longer golf course.
"I've never played there, so will be my first time. [I'll] get a few practice rounds in and probably be hitting driver a lot, which is nice."
🚨Breaking barriers!We're thrilled to announce that Lexi Thompson (@Lexi), a powerhouse on the @LPGA, has earned a full exemption into the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.Read more: https://t.co/tzywdqOqA0 pic.twitter.com/Sp8E8XUh8hOctober 4, 2023
Thompson will, undoubtedly, have her eyes set on becoming the first woman to make a cut at a PGA Tour event. Famously, Michelle Wie West - aged just 14 - came within one shot of making the cut at the 2004 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Despite that opportunity, Thompson remained adamant that her ultimate goal is still one of inspiring the next generation, much like Wie West did to her when she watched on 19 years ago, aged nine.
"I was inspired when she did it, going after what you want, leaving a bigger message out there," she ended. "If you have a goal in mind, whether it's golf or anything in life, if you put your mind to it and have a positive attitude and work towards what you want, anything is possible."
