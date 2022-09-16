New York Council Rejected In Bid To Cancel Trump Golf License

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Donald Trump owns a number of golf courses around the world, but its his course in The Bronx, New York, that has caused controversy of late, with members of the city council wanting the Trump Organization's license to run Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point terminated.

Council members on Thursday called for the "immediate termination" of the Trump Organization's license to operate the golf course, just one month before it's scheduled to host an Aramco Team Series tournament. However, the New York City Parks Department has rejected calls from those on the city council.

Speaking on Thursday, Council Speaker, Adrienne Adams, stated: "The Trump-operated golf course hosting a golf tournament sponsored by the Saudi government just weeks after the 21st anniversary of this country's most devastating event ever is insensitive to say the least."

Already this year, Trump National Bedminster has hosted an LIV Golf event, with the series set to head to Trump National Doral in October for its finale. The series has been controversial due to it being financed by Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund.

In October, the women's Aramco Team Series will also be held at a Trump-owned course, with council member, Shekar Krishnan, calling the tournament "so offensive to the families of 9/11."

In response to the councillors, a New York City Parks Department representative said the city would continue to honor its contract with the former President, with the spokesperson stating: "As we've told Chair Krishnan and his colleagues in the City Council, ending the contract we inherited would require the city to pay up to tens of millions of dollars to the Trump Organization, an outcome no one wants.

"We agree with the chairman on the desired outcome to cancel both this tournament and the overarching license agreement, and hope in the future he seeks a productive partnership on the issue."

Going into 2023, Trump's courses are expected to host two LIV Golf events, with a third on the horizon after the 76-year-old was spotted at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, with sources stating it's in preparation for another future LIV Golf event.