Netflix Confirms Stacked PGA Tour Line Up For Upcoming Docuseries

Modelled on Netflix's extremely successful Formula 1 hit, Drive To Survive, golf fans around the world will get an unprecedented look at the PGA Tour and the lives and stories of its biggest stars.

What can you expect from the docuseries? Well, for the first time ever, the PGA Tour and the governing bodies that conduct men’s Major championships - Augusta National Golf Club, the PGA of America, the USGA, and The R&A, will provide entry into the sport’s biggest events, including The Players Championship, the season-ending FedEx Cup and all four of the Majors.

Viewers will also gain access inside the ropes and behind the scenes, with the series capturing aspects like the intensity of training, travel, victory, and defeat through the lens of a diverse group of players and their support teams.

Produced by Netflix in conjunction with Vox Media Studios and Drive to Survive producers - Box to Box Films. Netflix have already made plans to roll out its official announcement, confirming a star-studded cast that includes five of the top seven players in the world, as well as Major winners, Ryder Cup stars and some of the game’s most beloved personalities.

Take a look at the list of players below who have committed to the docuseries

Drive to Survive has been credited in increasing F1 interest and viewership across the United States. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Cameron Champ

Joel Dahmen

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Harry Higgs

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Mito Pereira

Ian Poulter

Xander Schauffele

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Bubba Watson

Additionally, the world’s number one ranked amateur golfer, Keita Nakajima, will also participate as he plays in the first Major championships of his career.

Chief Media Officer of the PGA Tour, Rick Anderson, spoke about the announcement, saying “this partnership with Netflix presents the PGA Tour and the four Major championships an opportunity to tap into a completely new and diverse audience. This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win and lose during a season on the PGA Tour."

Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, added "we are thrilled to bring golf's leading organisations and players together for this first-of-its-kind partnership and unparalleled window into life on the Tour. Our members will love getting to know the players and personalities, as well as the iconic venues along the way. Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this."

So, how did the development of the docuseries come about? Back in 2019, discussions began about the possibility of a possible docuseries. The first pro to put his hand up and volunteer as a participant, was none other than Rickie Fowler, with a small group of pros quickly following the American in agreement, these included Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Cameron Champ.

Filming has apparently already got underway for the docuseries, starting at the Hero World Challenge in early December. Ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii, one professional has already spoke about his eagerness to watch the show.

Joel Dahmen, who won his first PGA Tour event at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, said “excited would be the wrong word. I am apprehensive about the entire thing. “I’ve never had anything like this before; unlike some of these other guys I’m not used to having cameras around all the time.”

“I know that I’m going to be on the show with a bunch of good golfers — and me. I can assume that based off the other people on the show, they’ll probably want a little bit more of the fun from our day-to-day life. Although, I also don’t want to be the class clown who’s never practicing or being productive. Between myself and [his caddie] Geno, the s*** we do on a day-to-day basis, we should be able to strike that balance.”

Dahmen and his caddie, Geno. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So when will this docuseries be hitting our screens you may wonder? Well, while both Netflix and the Tour declined to comment on an official release date, filming will continue through to the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the Tour Championship concluding at the end of August.

It is believed that following the pattern of Drive to Survive, the show’s first episodes will likely be released in early 2023.