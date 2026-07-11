Nelly Korda Misses Amundi Evian Championship Cut... As 20-Year-Old Record Falls In The Process

Records are always being broken in sport and, on Friday, a very rare one occurred in the golfing world.

Currently, the professional men's and women's circuits are over in Europe and, at the Genesis Scottish Open and Amundi Evian Championship, both the games World No.1's struggled on Friday.

For Scottie Scheffler, a four-year run of made cuts fell at the The Renaissance Club, while Nelly Korda's two-year run of made weekends came to an end at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Amazingly, it marks the first time that both the men's and women's World No. 1s each missed the cut in the same weekend since the Women's World Golf Rankings were introduced in 2006.

It now means that Scheffler will head to Royal Birkdale early to prepare for his Open Championship defense, while Korda will have two weeks to get her game in shape before a scheduled start at the Women's Scottish Open and then the AIG Women's Open.

Scottie Scheffler missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open and Nelly Korda missed the cut at the Amundi Evian Championship.This is the first time that both the men's and women's No. 1 players each missed the cut in the same weekend since the women's world golf rankings were… pic.twitter.com/5I27YiCPEeJuly 10, 2026

For Korda, she had been bidding to secure a third Major in 2026, following her Chevron Championship and US Women's Open wins earlier this season.

Carding a three-over-par 74 first round on Thursday, though, there was work to do on Friday, as she looked to keep her two-year cut-streak intact.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although she battled back with a two-under 69, a missed putt at the last proved to be the decisive moment, as it came up inches short of falling into the cup.

Finishing one-over-par, Korda would miss the cut for the first time in 34 starts, a streak that goes back to the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a season where she won seven times.

In terms of the Amundi Evian Championship, Lottie Woad leads at 11-under, while notable names like Mao Saigo, Jeeno Thitikul, Miyu Yamashita, Charley Hull and Brooke Henderson sit inside the top 10.

Korda could only make five birdies through 36 holes, finishing one-over for the week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Around 1,600km north of the women's Major venue is the Rolex Series event of the Genesis Scottish Open, where a three-way tie has ensued at