Charley Hull Goes Low At Centurion Despite Carding A 10!

Charley Hull shot an impressive five-under round of 68 at the Aramco Team Series event at Centurion - but it's all the more impressive considering that came despite a quintuple bogey 10!

Hull got in big trouble at the par-5 sixth hole and eventually made a 10 - which sticks out like a sore thumb on an otherwise brilliant scorecard.

Remarkably, that was the only hole Hull dropped shots on, as she carded 10 birdies - including six in seven holes on the back nine - to share the early clubhouse lead.

Despite that nightmare hole, Hull matched the 68 World No.2 Nelly Korda ended up signing for - albeit with a very different scorecard.

The American picked up seven birdies and had just one bogey on the card to join Hull on five under at the head of affairs in the first round.

Hull has just returned from the US Women's Open where she challenged all the way when ending up with a T2 finish at the iconic Pebble Beach.

The two-time LPGA Tour winner has just revealed that she's been diagnose with ADHD but has been learning how to cope with it on the golf course.

And Hull said before the Aramco Team Series event that she felt she was getting into form after figuring out why she at times had become bored on the golf course.

"I've actually been playing well since I won last year but I missed a couple of cuts in my previous events," Hull told the BBC.

"I just worked on my swing a bit and got my confidence back, and I feel like I'm swinging it well now."