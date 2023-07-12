Nelly Korda Aims To Shine At Aramco Team Series Despite Recent Struggles After Latest Injury

Nelly Korda insists she is on track to end her worrying slump in form as she steps up her comeback from injury.

The American and world No. 2 came tied 64th at the US Open last week following a final round 80 at Pebble Beach.

It was the 24-year-old’s second successive struggle in a Major after missing the cut at Baltusrol in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on her return from a back injury after losing top spot in the rankings.

Korda is yet to find her best form since a month out with a back injury but insists she is making good progress as she prepares to play in England this week in the Aramco Team Series.

Korda, who has eight wins and a Major on the LPGA Tour, said: “Playing Baltusrol and Pebble were definitely a big test after coming back from an injury. But I feel very close with my game. The scores may not seem it right now.

“I feel really good. That was the main concern, and now it's just getting my golf fixed one round at a time, and we'll see how it goes.

“At the start of the year, I had a really strong start, I was barely finishing outside the top ten and then had two missed cuts.

“And then last week at Pebble wasn't the greatest of showings, but I think that's golf and you just got to take it how it is, and you have to grow from it. I mean, that's when you appreciate the highs when you go through the lows.”

Korda already has an Aramco Team Series win (Image credit: Aramco Team Series)

Her struggles, which included a scary blood clot in her arm which forced her to miss four months last year, prompted speculation she may change her coaching setup.

But Korda, whose last win was in November, insisted: “I have a great team around me. I'm still working with Jamie Mulligan and David Whelan.

“David Whelan has been my coach since I was 14, so we kind of strictly work on a lot of short game together."

Korda, whose father was a tennis pro and brother Seb is the men's World No.25, squeezed in a trip to Wimbledon earlier this week.

The closing hole at the Centurion Club, venue for this week's Aramco Team Series (Image credit: Centurion Club)

But she is now focused on shining in the Aramco Team Series London at the Centurion Club. She has excelled in it before, winning in Sotogrande and finishing second and fourth in New York.

Now she is fired up for the format, which sees pros and an amateur team up , alongside a three-day individual event , for a $1 million prize fund before a busy stretch which includes the Evian Championship, AIG Women's Open and Solheim Cup.

She added: “I'm focusing on this week as a team event and then the rest of the LPGA season, which I do get to play.

“Hopefully, I make the team for Solheim Cup and then we get to play some really fun events including the Evian and Women’s Open.”