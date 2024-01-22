Multiple LIV Golfers Return As Niemann Continues Masters Quest
Joaquin Niemann is one of several LIV Golf players confirmed for the opening International Series event of the Asian Tour season, in Oman
The International Series will return to the Asian Tour with its Oman event between 22 and 25 February, and some of the highest-profile LIV Golf players will be in the field.
The season opener, which will feature a purse of $2m, will take place at Muscat’s Al Mouj Golf, which was designed by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. One of the biggest names appearing at the venue will be Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann. The Chilean is eager to qualify for The Masters, but to earn a place, he’ll need to be in the world’s top 50 the week before the Augusta National Major.
Despite a strong Dubai Desert Classic showing, where Niemann finished T4, he has more to do to reach the threshold and currently stands 64th after moving up six places following the Emirates Golf Club event. He will be hoping his appearance at the Oman event will give him another rankings boost in his bid for a fourth successive start at the Major.
Niemann’s Torque GC teammates Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz will also appear, while the entire Stinger GC team will play too, adding Major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to the field, along with fellow South Africans Dean Burmester and Branden Grace.
Another LIV Golf player appearing at the tournament will be Crushers GC star Anirban Lahiri, while there will also be starts for highly rated Hong Kong youngster Taichi Kho and Miguel Tabuena, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Travis Smyth and Phachara Khongwatmai, who finished strongly in last year’s Order of Merit.
Head of The International Series Rahul Singh, said: “Our return to Oman emphasises our growing appeal as a brand. The International Series is recognised as an elite-level golf event that brings together world-class talent from across the globe, along with the cream of the Asian Tour to compete for elevated prize purses at incredible golfing destinations.”
Last year’s International Series offered a LIV Golf place to its Order of Merit winner, with Asian Tour Player of the Year Andy Ogletree finishing at the top and subsequently signing for Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers GC, and Singh said that route to the lucrative circuit makes it particularly attractive.
He continued: “Over the past two seasons we have created a truly international schedule, providing a pathway to the LIV Golf League for players from all over the world while also offering a platform for players from the region to experience golf at its highest levels.”
Asian Tour commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant said: “The Asian Tour has a strong bond with golf in the Middle East and our efforts in the region are evident through the growing interest in golf across the region, with emerging talent coming from many different countries to play International Series events.”
At the 2023 International Series Oman event, there were strong performances from LIV golfers, with Niemann and Sergio Garcia finishing T5, with Ripper GC’s Matt Jones in T7.
In total, there will be 10 International Series events in 2024. After the Oman contest, further tournaments will take place in Macau, Morocco, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, with three destinations to be confirmed.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Why Travelling To Augusta For The Masters Is About To Get Easier
Delta Airlines has announced plans to “nearly double” its year-over-year offerings to Augusta Regional Airport
By Michael Weston Published
-
How's This For A Move? Amateur Nick Dunlap Makes Crazy Jump In World Ranking
Things could change very quickly for amateur golfer Nick Dunlap after his incredible victory at The American Express
By Michael Weston Published