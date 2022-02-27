Miguel Angel Jimenez Makes Second Hole-In-One At Cologuard Classic

On Friday, Miguel Angel Jimenez made yet another career hole-in-one. Now, only two days later, the Spaniard has added to his tally, with an ace at the par 3 14th his second hole-in-one of the week!

Things had been getting slightly tense at the top, with the 58-year-old seeing his comfortable lead reduced to only a handful of shots. However, as he played the 14th, his lead was extended by two, with his ace at the 186 yard par 3 putting him well ahead of the chasing pack.

Watch Jimenez's hole-in-one below:

🚨 MIGUEL DOES IT AGAIN 🚨His second ace of @CologuardGolf to extend lead. pic.twitter.com/jTbT0bTSTOFebruary 27, 2022 See more

Known as one of golf's biggest characters, the Spaniard has an unbelievable record with hole-in-ones. On the European (now DP World) Tour, he holds the record for the most career aces with 10.

Having made his last ace in 2015, the Spaniard was bound to get one sooner or later and, on Friday, that proved to be the case, with a 6-iron from 196-yards at Tucson National's 7th hole finding the bottom of the cup.

Now, during the tail end of the final round of the Cologuard Classic, when things were perhaps getting a little bit tense, the 21-time European Tour winner showed his class yet again, with a high-drawing tee shot finding the hole for his second hole-in-one in three days!

Following the ace, Jimenez would go on to play the last four holes in level-par and secure his second Champions Tour title in 2022 by four shots.