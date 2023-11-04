Michael Block Shares Winning Moment With Jack Nicklaus

Michael Block just can't stay out of the limelight. Six months on from his heroic performance and thrilling T15 finish at the PGA Championship in May, the PGA professional is still finding his way into the news.

This time it was in Mexico, at the World Wide Technology Championship, which Block earned a spot in after winning his PGA section championship. On Thursday night, the American was part of a celebrity event and found himself celebrating with the legendary Jack Nicklaus after a pretty cool moment.

Nicklaus, who earlier in the week shared that he hadn't swung a club since The Masters in April, sunk the winning putt using Block's putter.

"Don't you get tired of winning?" "No." @JackNicklaus holed the winning putt last night at a celebrity event @WWTChampionship. pic.twitter.com/ZxTyOehLb4November 3, 2023 See more

As the putt went in, J.R. Smith turned to ask Nicklaus if he ever gets tired of winning. The 83-year-old's answer? "No, hell no!"

Block clearly loved the moment as well, posting a picture of him and the 18-time Major champion on Instagram afterwards: "I have a tough time describing tonight," he said.

"Not only meeting Jack Nicklaus but then having him use my putter to win, was absolutely incredible! I definitely do not deserve this but I promise you that I’ll appreciate every moment."

On the course in Mexico, things didn't go the way of the 47-year-old, however. Having fired a level-par opening round, Block shot a costly four-over-par 76 - after a triple-bogey seven on the fourth - to miss the cut and leave him bottom of the leaderboard in a tie for 130th.

Since his remarkable stint at the PGA Championship, the PGA professional has been unable to rekindle the magic of Oak Hill and has missed the cut at his subsequent three events - The Charles Schwab Challenge, the RBC Canadian Open and this week in Mexico.

His next start is scheduled for later this month, with the American set to travel down under to compete in the ISPS Handa Australian Open.