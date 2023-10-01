McIlroy Apologizes To Jim 'Bones' Mackay Over Ryder Cup Parking Lot Incident
The Team Europe player said the caddie had been "in the wrong place at the wrong time" after Saturday's play
Rory McIlroy has revealed he sent an apology text to Jim “Bones” Mackay after his frustrations from a heated moment with Joe LaCava continued in the parking lot after Saturday’s play in the Ryder Cup.
The 34-year-old bounced back from his and Matt Fitzpatrick’s defeat in his afternoon fourball on Saturday to beat Sam Burns in the Sunday singles and help Europe reclaim the trophy. However, after the 16.5-11.5 win at Marco Simone, McIlroy admitted he had contacted Mackay before taking to the course.
He said: “Yeah, I text Bones this morning. He was the first American I saw after I got out of the locker room so he was the one that took the brunt of it. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. I text Bones this morning and apologized for that.
"I was hot coming out of that yesterday. I was pretty angry. I didn't agree with what happened on 18, but I think I let it fuel the fire today and it focused me and I was able to go out there and get my point."
McIlroy also admitted his words in the parking lot were really meant for LaCava, rather than Mackay. He continued: "It was directed at Joe but said at Bones. But Joe wasn't there.”
The flashpoint even involved McIlroy’s friend and teammate Shane Lowry, who acted as peacemaker by ushering him into a waiting car, and the four-time Major winner said he was pleased Lowry had intervened.
“I was relieved,” explained McIlroy “He took me down to the cold plunge in the hotel and let me cool off there for a few minutes, too. Yeah, very relieved.”
After the controversy, which began on the 18th green after LaCava disrupted McIlroy's preparation for a crucial putt, Team Europe captain Luke Donald vowed to speak to McIlroy about the incident, and the four-time Major winner confirmed it had been discussed as a group.
He said: “We talked about it as a team last night. We felt like it was disrespectful, and it wasn't just disrespectful to Fitz and I. It was disrespectful to the whole team."
Earlier, it was reported that LaCava had apologised to McIlroy for the exchange that led to the parking lot incident, and the Northern Irishman said there had been contact between the pair.
He explained: “Yeah, so we text. We haven't seen each other face-to-face, but we've text, and everything will be fine. But it's a point of contention and it still hurts, but time is a great healer and we'll all move on.”
Regardless, McIlroy also conceded that incidents of that nature are part and parcel of the Ryder Cup. “I get that we get the banter when we go over to the States and play, and you know, the same happens here,” explained McIlroy. “It's just the way it is. It’s the way the Ryder Cup goes. You have to have thick skin. That's just the way it is.”
