Max Homa Responds After Pace Of Play Call Out

There's no denying that Max Homa is one of the good guys in golf, with the American regularly seen having a laugh with fans via his social media, as well as producing some fantastic golf that has seen him net six PGA Tour titles since 2019.

However, at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the 32-year-old's pace of play was called out as Homa lined up a putt in his Last 16 clash with Mackenzie Hughes, with Hughes seen on camera looking somewhat frustrated with the amount of time Homa was taking on a five-foot putt.

Homa, who was tagged multiple times after the video was released, did respond to it, with the American tweeting: "Got tagged in this. Will work on speeding this process up."

The process that he uses is something called AimPoint, which is a method where you feel the slope of the green via your feet. By straddling the ball's path, you should be able to gauge the severity of the slope from one to five and, from there, you stand behind the ball, close one eye while lifting your hand up and pointing your finger outside the hole. Based on how severe the slope is, you put the amount of fingers up, so if it's a one percent slope, you put up one finger.

In the video that was posted to Twitter, we see Homa measuring the slope four times with his feet, twice looking at the hole and twice looking at the ball, whilst the camera pans to an almost exasperated Hughes, who is seen tapping his fingers on the bridge before slowly pacing his way to the next tee box.

Hughes would go on to defeat Homa 3&2 in their Last 16 clash (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not the first time that AimPoint has been called into question. Back in March, during a women's college tournament, a competitor appeared to do the green reading method while standing right next to the hole, with both of her playing partners still to putt, something which riled up social media, as it appeared she was stood on the lines of her playing partners.

Professionals have also called out the method previously, with Scott Hend tweeting back in April 2022 that "guys just don't give a s*** about when it's your turn (to putt). Mostly AimPoint guys as well I must say."