'AimPoint Guys Dont Give A S***' - DP World Tour Pro

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PGA Tour veteran, Charles Howell III, recently gave an insightful interview with bunkered.co.uk about the on-course behaviour which gets under his skin the most. His response was fully supported, and then some, by three-time DP World Tour winner, Scott Hend.

Howell said: “The one thing that’ll get me is if you’re trying to read a putt and the other guys in the group are walking around the hole. If you’re looking at a putt from the side of the hole and they’re walking across, that annoys me. That’s something I’m aware of too is to give guys the space when it’s their turn.

“Obviously, you’re trying to read putts when other guys are playing to speed things up, but when it’s their turn and they’ve got the table, so to speak, let’s give them their space."

Hend led the charge by sharing Howell's comments online with the captain: "Guys just don't give a shit about when it's your turn. Mostly AimPoint guys as well I must say."

I couldn't agree more with these words from Charles Howell, It happens waaaaayyyyyy too much these days on Tour..... Guys just don't give a shit about when its UR turn... mostly Aim Point guys as well I must say.....🤔🤷🏻‍♂️🤯🤕🤮⛳🏌‍♂️ #golflife #Yep #JustSayn #Brutal #ItHappens pic.twitter.com/QQHxcZaXbiApril 26, 2022 See more

AimPoint is a three-step green reading method that is used by over 200 professionals across a multitude of tours. Players begin by straddling the line of a putt roughly halfway between the ball and the hole. This is so the player can determine the degree of slope in their feet and hips. Once a player has determined the degree of slope, which is commonly between one and three, they then return behind the ball to identify their target line.

The player holds the number of fingers relative to the degree of slope (e.g. one finger for a one degree putt, two fingers for a two degree putt and so on) up in the air with the index finger covering the centre of the cup. The edge of the outside finger is then determined to be the aim point and where the putter should be aimed.