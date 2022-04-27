'AimPoint Guys Dont Give A S***' - DP World Tour Pro
A veteran DP World Tour professional has shared his view on those that use the popular green reading method
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
PGA Tour veteran, Charles Howell III, recently gave an insightful interview with bunkered.co.uk about the on-course behaviour which gets under his skin the most. His response was fully supported, and then some, by three-time DP World Tour winner, Scott Hend.
Howell said: “The one thing that’ll get me is if you’re trying to read a putt and the other guys in the group are walking around the hole. If you’re looking at a putt from the side of the hole and they’re walking across, that annoys me. That’s something I’m aware of too is to give guys the space when it’s their turn.
“Obviously, you’re trying to read putts when other guys are playing to speed things up, but when it’s their turn and they’ve got the table, so to speak, let’s give them their space."
Hend led the charge by sharing Howell's comments online with the captain: "Guys just don't give a shit about when it's your turn. Mostly AimPoint guys as well I must say."
I couldn't agree more with these words from Charles Howell, It happens waaaaayyyyyy too much these days on Tour..... Guys just don't give a shit about when its UR turn... mostly Aim Point guys as well I must say.....🤔🤷🏻♂️🤯🤕🤮⛳🏌♂️ #golflife #Yep #JustSayn #Brutal #ItHappens pic.twitter.com/QQHxcZaXbiApril 26, 2022
AimPoint is a three-step green reading method that is used by over 200 professionals across a multitude of tours. Players begin by straddling the line of a putt roughly halfway between the ball and the hole. This is so the player can determine the degree of slope in their feet and hips. Once a player has determined the degree of slope, which is commonly between one and three, they then return behind the ball to identify their target line.
The player holds the number of fingers relative to the degree of slope (e.g. one finger for a one degree putt, two fingers for a two degree putt and so on) up in the air with the index finger covering the centre of the cup. The edge of the outside finger is then determined to be the aim point and where the putter should be aimed.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
WATCH: Injured DeChambeau Shows Off One-Handed Swing
The big-hitting American isn't letting his recent wrist surgery stop him from taking to the course
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Budget Vs Expensive Driver Test
In this budget vs expensive driver test, we compare two new driver models at different ends of the price spectrum
By Neil Tappin • Published