Golf Twitter Divided Over 'Bad Etiquette' Viral Putting Green Clip
A viral clip showed a golfer walking across her playing partner's line after a putt had been struck
Social media was divided after a viral clip emerged from a women's college tournament where a competitor walked through a player's line during the ball's path to the hole.
The controversial clip from the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate event featuring a Louisiana State University golfer's putt has had well over 400,000 views on Twitter, with many users commenting that it was bad etiquette and that the golfer should have walked behind her playing partner as the ball was on its way to the hole.
Carla Tejedo Mullet's birdie try on the 18th was the putt in question and it found the bottom of the cup, meaning she posted a score of one-over-par, and her celebration showed that she wasn't too bothered with her playing partner's 'bad etiquette' during the putt.
While the reaction was certainly mixed, the majority of the comments concluded that the move was bad etiquette, with some calling it rude or disrespectful and others perhaps joking that she should receive a ban.
"Cross from behind, people! Don’t walk directly in someone’s line," popular social media personality Amanda Rose wrote.
"I don’t care that the putt was already hit. There’s no reason to walk in front of someone who is still trying to read a putt lol," she continued.
Cross from behind, people! Don’t walk directly in someone’s line. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/j5zh2ZhbweFebruary 27, 2023
"That’s Carla Tejedo from #LSU," sports writer Scott Rabalais commented. "I would not cross her too many times. Very tough competitor. And yes, that was bad etiquette."
"A LOT of people here saying “oh she already hit it so it doesn’t matter”. If I hit a putt I’m watching it allllllll the way to the hole to see how true my read was. It absolutely matters. She should’ve walked behind," another user commented.
"Never seen that in any level of competitive golf until now. Us weekend warriors don't even pull a stunt like that," was another reply.
While not officially against the Rules of Golf, walking in someone's through-line during a ball's motion to the hole can certainly be considered bad etiquette. Not everyone agreed, though.
"I guess it’s a respect thing, I couldn’t care less if someone walked in my line," one user wrote.
Another wrote, "She had already putted - it’s no longer her line," while another user said, "OMG it had ZERO impact on the putt!"
Walking in someone’s sight line while ball in motion…. Lifetime Ban, Play On, or Pouch of Misery? @BigRandyNLU @ngschuNLU @TronCarterNLU @NoLayingUp @DJPie pic.twitter.com/CRCWXiFVEoFebruary 27, 2023
Was it bad etiquette? Let us know on social media
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
