Golf Twitter Divided Over 'Bad Etiquette' Viral Putting Green Clip

Social media was divided after a viral clip emerged from a women's college tournament where a competitor walked through a player's line during the ball's path to the hole.

The controversial clip from the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate event featuring a Louisiana State University golfer's putt has had well over 400,000 views on Twitter, with many users commenting that it was bad etiquette and that the golfer should have walked behind her playing partner as the ball was on its way to the hole.

Carla Tejedo Mullet's birdie try on the 18th was the putt in question and it found the bottom of the cup, meaning she posted a score of one-over-par, and her celebration showed that she wasn't too bothered with her playing partner's 'bad etiquette' during the putt.

While the reaction was certainly mixed, the majority of the comments concluded that the move was bad etiquette, with some calling it rude or disrespectful and others perhaps joking that she should receive a ban.

"Cross from behind, people! Don’t walk directly in someone’s line," popular social media personality Amanda Rose wrote.

"I don’t care that the putt was already hit. There’s no reason to walk in front of someone who is still trying to read a putt lol," she continued.

Cross from behind, people! Don’t walk directly in someone’s line. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/j5zh2ZhbweFebruary 27, 2023 See more

"That’s Carla Tejedo from #LSU," sports writer Scott Rabalais commented. "I would not cross her too many times. Very tough competitor. And yes, that was bad etiquette."

"A LOT of people here saying “oh she already hit it so it doesn’t matter”. If I hit a putt I’m watching it allllllll the way to the hole to see how true my read was. It absolutely matters. She should’ve walked behind," another user commented.

"Never seen that in any level of competitive golf until now. Us weekend warriors don't even pull a stunt like that," was another reply.

While not officially against the Rules of Golf, walking in someone's through-line during a ball's motion to the hole can certainly be considered bad etiquette. Not everyone agreed, though.

"I guess it’s a respect thing, I couldn’t care less if someone walked in my line," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "She had already putted - it’s no longer her line," while another user said, "OMG it had ZERO impact on the putt!"

Walking in someone’s sight line while ball in motion…. Lifetime Ban, Play On, or Pouch of Misery? @BigRandyNLU @ngschuNLU @TronCarterNLU @NoLayingUp @DJPie pic.twitter.com/CRCWXiFVEoFebruary 27, 2023 See more

Was it bad etiquette? Let us know on social media