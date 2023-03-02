Social Media Goes Wild Again After Yet More 'Poor' Etiquette On The Green

Golf Twitter was very much divided earlier in the week after some 'poor etiquette' seen on a putting green during a women's college tournament, and that same tournament has produced another moment that has riled up golfers on social media.

Former PGA Tour player Tom Gillis posted a two-second clip on Twitter with the caption: "No way!"

It showed a competitor appearing to do the AimPoint green reading method while standing right next to the hole, with both of her playing partners still to putt.

This can certainly be deemed as poor golfing etiquette, and she was lambasted on social media by golfers, with the short video having well over 400,000 views.

"Orange Top girl needs a serious lesson in etiquette," former European Tour player Tony Johnstone wrote. "If someone did it in our day there would have been an altercation.

"Not instructed on etiquette as juniors. Amazing that they’ve got this far without being brought to book. Maybe some are jut self-centred and just don’t care. Penalties should be applicable for etiquette abuses as well as rules."

Six-time Hunter Mahan simply replied with a GIF that said: "what the hell?"

Three-time DP World Tour winner Scott Hend also agreed that it was poor etiquette. "Brutal just brutal...... pretty much showing ZERO respect for playing partners," the Australian wrote.

No Laying Up's Tron Carter joked that he was concerned about today's youth.

Not all the comments were negative though, with some sticking up for the competitor in question.

"Nothing wrong here," one user replied. "Anyone who’s played college golf in the past 5-10 years knows aimpoint is a very popular method to read puts. She didnt walk on anyone’s line."

Another said, "I wouldn't do this, but I also don't see it as a problem," while another wrote, "The amount of golf losers complaining about this is insane."

Others were also impressed that she was getting on with her routine quickly to avoid slow play, although the majority of the comments were perhaps more on the negative side.