Max Homa Has Say On LIV Golf Negotiations

Max Homa is no stranger to poking fun at either himself or fellow professionals on Twitter.

Indeed, earlier, Homa responded hilariously to Collin Morikawa’s revelation that he pours milk in the bowl before adding his cereal. Now, the World No.22 has turned his attention to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, by suggesting they may not be the most skilled negotiators. He wrote: “Here’s how I imagine the 54 Tour negotiates with players: 54: we’ll offer u $10mill Player: not interested 54: ok $100mill Player: wait what are u seriou— 54: OK $200mill!!! Player: deal deal ok deal”.

Certainly, the Greg Norman-fronted start-up has not been afraid to splash the cash to lure the players it thinks will help the Series succeed. Dustin Johnson was reportedly offered in the region of $125m to join the Series, with Bryson DeChambeau is thought to have secured a similar amount. Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson was reportedly enticed with around $200m.

Homa has a considerable social media reach with around 420,000 Twitter followers, so it’s not inconceivable that LIV Golf may have targeted him to help raise its profile further. However, his lighthearted dig at the organisation's negotiating talents suggests that’s not been the case.

It’s not the first time Homa has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion on the Series, either. In April, he claimed he knew absolutely nothing about the Saudi Golf League, saying: “My favorite part about this LIV golf stuff is that I, a card carrying member of the best tour in the world, know absolutely nothing about what’s going on. I am enjoying the ride with everyone on social media.”

Going back even further to February’s Genesis Invitational, Homa had more strong words of support for the PGA Tour, and suggested he's happy with the money it offers. He said: “What I do know about is the PGA Tour. I’ve played it for a little over a handful of years, and it’s created some really awesome memories for me. So at the moment I would say I’m pretty biased, I very much enjoy playing out here. I think they’ve done a great job of giving us an opportunity to compete for something we love. And if you do love money, too, we play for a lot of that out here, too. It’s not so bad.”

Homa is currently placed 169th on the PGA Tour's career money list with earnings of $12,487,744. His most recent big payday came in last month's Wells Fargo Championship, where a hard-fought win earned him $1.62m.