Max Homa Knows 'Absolutely Nothing' About The Saudi Golf League

Max Homa has distanced himself from the LIV Golf Invitational Series controversy - by saying he knows “absolutely nothing about what’s going on”.

With this year’s Masters now consigned to the history books, the issue of the polarising Greg Norman-fronted series, which launches in June, is back in the headlines. Reports suggest two former World No.1s are signed up for the series, while Norman himself has revealed he’s set to announce some marquee names for the competition.

However, one player who’s apparently in the dark is Homa. He has posted a message on his Twitter account that reads: “My favorite part about this LIV golf stuff is that I, a card carrying member of the best tour in the world, know absolutely nothing about what’s going on. I am enjoying the ride with everyone on social media.”

Homa is known for his frequently humorous Twitter updates, so it’s not clear whether we should take him literally. While he has never reached World No.1, ruling him out as one of the two players apparently signed up to the series, the World No.37's career is in the ascendency, and he's only a few places beneath his career-high ranking of 31.

Meanwhile, he has over 370,000 Twitter followers, which is more than World No.2 Collin Morikawa and World No.3 Jon Rahm combined. Although that figure wasn’t enough to propel Homa into the top 10 PIP Award list, which he was equally vocal about, a high profile would surely be a consideration to Norman and his team when offering contracts to players to take part in the forthcoming series.

Nonetheless, if we take Homa at his word, he becomes the latest player seemingly out of contention to compete in the series, joining the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy in staying loyal to the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, the series draws ever closer, with the first of its eight tournaments beginning at Centurion Golf Club on 9 June, just one week before the US Open.