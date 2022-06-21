Thomas And Homa Rip Morikawa Over LIV Golf Statement

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Collin Morikawa put one of the week’s biggest rumours to bed earlier on when he took to Twitter to announce that he wouldn’t be joining then Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying: "I'm here to stay."

However, in the immediate aftermath of his tweets, two of his fellow PGA Tour colleagues couldn’t help but make fun of him over another revelation - and it's all to do with how he prepares his cereal! Morikawa wrote in his tweets: "Just your #11 money winner on PIP here to say good morning to everyone! Last week at my press conference, I said the media loves creating drama. Sure enough, I woke up this morning to everyone thinking I’m next."

"Not to say I told you so but…I told you so. To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the @PGATOUR and nothing has changed. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk."

It was Morikawa’s last sentence that was all too much for Justin Thomas and Max Homa though. Thomas replied: “You going milk first is more of a concern than you going anywhere...”

You going milk first is more of a concern than you going anywhere…June 21, 2022 See more

Homa wasn’t far behind. He expressed his delight at Morikawa staying loyal to the PGA Tour - but with a caveat: “Happy to hear as Collin is the man IF this is true. And that’s a big if. Almost impossible to trust a man who pours the milk first and cereal second.”

Happy to hear as Collin is the man IF this is true. And that’s a big if. Almost impossible to trust a man who pours the milk first and cereal second. https://t.co/wz2TuvteLqJune 21, 2022 See more

They weren’t the only two high-profile figures with opinions on the day’s hot topic. Sky Sports Golf podcast host Josh Antmann asked: “Can players be banned for awful cereal etiquette?”

Can players be banned for awful cereal etiquette?June 21, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, the Golf Channel’s Damon Hack weighed in with this:

Milk BEFORE the cereal? https://t.co/OFy5bK6ete pic.twitter.com/kAq3lU6RGuJune 21, 2022 See more

Morikawa then responded to the unintentional new controversy, saying: I’m like genuinely curious now, is there science behind why I shouldn’t pour milk first? Can someone go do a study on this? @Cal @UCBerkeley"

I’m like genuinely curious now, is there science behind why I shouldn’t pour milk first? Can someone go do a study on this? @Cal @UCBerkeleyJune 21, 2022 See more

While we'd suggest he doesn't hold his breath on that happening any time soon, the hilarious responses show that, if nothing else, there is still plenty of camaraderie among players and well-known figures in the game, even as fractures appear in the power struggle between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed Series. As for Morikawa's choice of milk in first, though, that's a controversy that surely has the potential to run almost as long.