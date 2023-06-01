Masters Ticket Ballot Now Open For Business

If you have ever dreamt of going to Augusta National then you can now get the ball rolling by applying for a ticket

Masters tickets
Masters tickets through the years
Mark Townsend
By Mark Townsend
published

It is only 53 days since Jon Rahm put the finishing touches to his Masters victory but the biggest ballot in the game, tickets to Augusta next year, is now open.

The ballot opens from June 1 through to June 20 and all applicants will be notified in late July whether they have been successful or not. 

The Masters website is quick to point out that ‘Augusta National Inc is the only authorized source/seller of Masters Tickets. The resale of any masters Ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of Tickets from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament.’

But entering the ballot is straightforward. If you’re a new applicant there is a simple registration form to fill out, if you’ve already logged in then the process will only take a couple of minutes.

The further good news is that the tickets are, while notoriously rare, amazing value. For the Monday-Wednesday practice days it is $100 per ticket while, for the four tournament days, they are only $140. Any applicant (only one per household) is able to book up to two tickets and you’re able to try for as many days as possible and go back and edit your application.

And, if you’re thinking of getting lucky and then moving the tickets on, then you might want to think again.

As the website states: “This is not a sweepstakes or "give-away," but rather, a pre-qualification drawing from those persons wishing to purchase tickets to the Masters® Tournament. No purchase is necessary to submit your request online; however, should you be notified that your name has been selected to purchase tickets, you will be required to make your payment in full.”

Should you strike gold then the payment period is open from July 20 through to to August 10.

For more information click here

Mark Townsend
Mark Townsend
Contributing editor

Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.


