Masters Ticket Ballot Now Open For Business

It is only 53 days since Jon Rahm put the finishing touches to his Masters victory but the biggest ballot in the game, tickets to Augusta next year, is now open.

The ballot opens from June 1 through to June 20 and all applicants will be notified in late July whether they have been successful or not.

The Masters website is quick to point out that ‘Augusta National Inc is the only authorized source/seller of Masters Tickets. The resale of any masters Ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of Tickets from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament.’

But entering the ballot is straightforward. If you’re a new applicant there is a simple registration form to fill out, if you’ve already logged in then the process will only take a couple of minutes.

The further good news is that the tickets are, while notoriously rare, amazing value. For the Monday-Wednesday practice days it is $100 per ticket while, for the four tournament days, they are only $140. Any applicant (only one per household) is able to book up to two tickets and you’re able to try for as many days as possible and go back and edit your application.

And, if you’re thinking of getting lucky and then moving the tickets on, then you might want to think again.

As the website states: “This is not a sweepstakes or "give-away," but rather, a pre-qualification drawing from those persons wishing to purchase tickets to the Masters® Tournament. No purchase is necessary to submit your request online; however, should you be notified that your name has been selected to purchase tickets, you will be required to make your payment in full.”

Should you strike gold then the payment period is open from July 20 through to to August 10.

For more information click here