Masters Par-3 Contest In Doubt Over Thunderstorms

The traditional warm-up to The Masters may fall victim to the inclement Augusta National weather

Justin Thomas and his girlfriend, Jillian Wisniewski at the 2019 Par-3 Contest
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The Masters Par-3 Contest has led a precarious existence over the last few years. After being an ever-present in the build-up to the Masters since its inception in 1960, it was cancelled for the first time due to rain in 2017. Then, it was cancelled again in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid.

The family friendly nine-hole event, that sees past Masters champions and the current field invited to take part – often with family members – is back on the schedule this year. However, yesterday’s deluge at Augusta National, that saw it evacuated at one point, and the forecast of further inclement weather, has once again put the tournament in doubt.

Rory McIlroy is one of the players due to compete in the contest, this year due to take place over 1,040 yards in the northeastern corner of Augusta National. Ahead of the event, he spoke of his anticipation for it, as he intends to play the round with his one-year-old daughter, Poppy, at his side. He said: “It's funny. When you don't have children, the Par-3 seems like a bit of an afterthought, and then once kids arrive, it sort of becomes the highlight of the week in a way. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to it. It will be fun to get out there tomorrow and watch her run around.”

The Par-3 Contest offers a lighthearted and stress-free way for players to enjoy their final day before the real action begins at Augusta National. However, with thunderstorms still in the forecast until Thursday, there are doubts as to whether it will go ahead, or if the much-loved tournament will – sadly - fall by the wayside for the fourth time in the last six tournaments.

 

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

