Major Winner Ends Aramco Sponsorship After Heavy Criticism
Anna Nordqvist has cut ties with the Saudi oil company, sighting 'hatred and mean comments'
Speaking to TT News Agency (opens in new tab), Anna Nordqvist revealed that she has ended her relationship with Saudi Oil Company Aramco, with the three-time Major winner stating that the reason for the termination is due to the "incredible amount of hatred and mean comments from people."
In the statement, the Swede said: "I need to think about myself and I haven’t felt good about this. I wasn’t really prepared to get such an incredible amount of hatred and mean comments from people who don’t even know me."
Aramco sponsor a total number of five Ladies European Tour events - Singapore, Florida, London, Hong Kong and Riyadh, with $1million up for grabs at each tournament.
Although Aramco have invested heavily in the women's game, it is primarily owned by the Saudi Arabian state, which has been accused of using its wealth to “sportswash” its human rights record.
Having been with Aramco for a year, the 35-year-old stated that: “It was never about money for me, I wanted to do something for ladies’ golf and especially for the European Tour.” The Swede's decision has been welcomed by human rights organization, Amnesty International, with a spokesperson calling the decision “very wise”.
Despite terminating the partnership, Nordqvist will tee it up in the first Aramco Team Series event in Singapore on the 16th February, with the nine time LPGA Tour winner stating: "I need to get in four tournaments on the European Tour before August because my big goal is to play in the Solheim Cup.
"I feel it's important to play all over the world, to influence younger generations to dream big."
