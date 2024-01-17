Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Prize Money Payout 2024
The LPGA Tour returns as winners of events over the last two years compete in the limited-field no-cut contest
The new LPGA Tour season begins with the limited-field Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Florida’s Lake Nona Golf and Country Club - one of the best courses in Orlando.
That’s the start of a record-breaking year that will include a total prize fund of over $118m as the women’s game goes from strength to strength. That’s also the highest prize fund in the Tour’s history and stands at a 69% increase over the $70m on offer just two years ago.
Despite that significant influx of cash, the prize money payout for the season opener is identical to the fund at last year’s curtain-raiser, with the field of 30 competing for a $1.5m purse.
The winner will receive $225,000 with the runner-up earning $172,869. Because it’s a no-cut event, even the player who finishes at the foot of the leaderboard will be remunerated to the tune of over $15,000.
As well as the pros, big names from the worlds of sports and entertainment also compete for a separate $500,000 purse using a modified Stableford format.
Below is the prize money payout for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$225,000
|2nd
|$174,980
|3rd
|$126,935
|4th
|$98,194
|5th
|$79,036
|6th
|$64,665
|7th
|$54,127
|8th
|$47,422
|9th
|$42,632
|10th
|$38,799
|11th
|$35,924
|12th
|$33,529
|13th
|$31,422
|14th
|$29,506
|15th
|$27,781
|16th
|$26,249
|17th
|$24,908
|18th
|$23,758
|19th
|$22,801
|20th
|$22,034
|21st
|$21,268
|22nd
|$20,501
|23rd
|$19,736
|24th
|$18,968
|25th
|$18,298
|26th
|$17,628
|27th
|$16,956
|28th
|$16,286
|29th
|$15,616
|30th
|$15,041
Who Are The Star Names At The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?
The field is limited to LPGA Tour winners over the last two years, so it’s no surprise that some of the biggest names in the world are competing.
One is defending champion Brooke Henderson, who secured a commanding victory in 2023 by four shots over Maja Stark and Charley Hull. The two runners-up appear again this year along with two other former champions of the tournament, 2020 winner Gaby Lopez and Danielle Kang, who won in 2022.
Another big name in the field is Lilia Vu, who currently leads the world rankings. The American had a breakout year to remember in 2023, including two Major wins, and she’ll be hoping to continue that growth in 2024.
The player directly beneath Vu in the world rankings, Ruoning Yin, also competes, along with World No.5 Nelly Korda. Two-time Major winner Lydia Ko plays as well, and the New Zealander will be keen to get her season off to a flying start after a disappointing 2023 by her high standards.
Elsewhere, there are also appearances from 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, rising star Rose Zhang and two-time LPGA Tour winner Leona Maguire.
Where Is The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Played?
Since its inception in 2019, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has been played at Orlando’s Lake Nona Golf and Country Club and 2024 is no exception. The Tom Fazio-designed course is known for its abundance of freshwater lakes.
What Is The Format For The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?
The field of 30 competes over 72 holes of stroke play without a cut. Meanwhile, the pros are joined on the course by sports and entertainment stars, who compete for a separate $500,000 purse using a modified Stableford format.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
