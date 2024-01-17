Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Prize Money Payout 2024

The new LPGA Tour season begins with the limited-field Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Florida’s Lake Nona Golf and Country Club - one of the best courses in Orlando.

That’s the start of a record-breaking year that will include a total prize fund of over $118m as the women’s game goes from strength to strength. That’s also the highest prize fund in the Tour’s history and stands at a 69% increase over the $70m on offer just two years ago.

Despite that significant influx of cash, the prize money payout for the season opener is identical to the fund at last year’s curtain-raiser, with the field of 30 competing for a $1.5m purse.

The winner will receive $225,000 with the runner-up earning $172,869. Because it’s a no-cut event, even the player who finishes at the foot of the leaderboard will be remunerated to the tune of over $15,000.

As well as the pros, big names from the worlds of sports and entertainment also compete for a separate $500,000 purse using a modified Stableford format.

Below is the prize money payout for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $225,000 2nd $174,980 3rd $126,935 4th $98,194 5th $79,036 6th $64,665 7th $54,127 8th $47,422 9th $42,632 10th $38,799 11th $35,924 12th $33,529 13th $31,422 14th $29,506 15th $27,781 16th $26,249 17th $24,908 18th $23,758 19th $22,801 20th $22,034 21st $21,268 22nd $20,501 23rd $19,736 24th $18,968 25th $18,298 26th $17,628 27th $16,956 28th $16,286 29th $15,616 30th $15,041

Who Are The Star Names At The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions?

Lilia Vu is one of the highest-profile stars in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

The field is limited to LPGA Tour winners over the last two years, so it’s no surprise that some of the biggest names in the world are competing.

One is defending champion Brooke Henderson, who secured a commanding victory in 2023 by four shots over Maja Stark and Charley Hull. The two runners-up appear again this year along with two other former champions of the tournament, 2020 winner Gaby Lopez and Danielle Kang, who won in 2022.

Another big name in the field is Lilia Vu, who currently leads the world rankings. The American had a breakout year to remember in 2023, including two Major wins, and she’ll be hoping to continue that growth in 2024.

The player directly beneath Vu in the world rankings, Ruoning Yin, also competes, along with World No.5 Nelly Korda. Two-time Major winner Lydia Ko plays as well, and the New Zealander will be keen to get her season off to a flying start after a disappointing 2023 by her high standards.

Elsewhere, there are also appearances from 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion Ashleigh Buhai, US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, rising star Rose Zhang and two-time LPGA Tour winner Leona Maguire.

Where Is The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Played? Since its inception in 2019, the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has been played at Orlando’s Lake Nona Golf and Country Club and 2024 is no exception. The Tom Fazio-designed course is known for its abundance of freshwater lakes.