Lydia Ko Bursts Out The Gate With 9-Under 63 at Gainbridge LPGA in Florida – Her Lowest Opening Round Since 2013 Australian Open

16-time LPGA Tour winner, Lydia Ko, fired an opening round 63 and sits two shots clear at the top of the leaderboard. The round also marked Ko’s 15th bogey-free round in the last two seasons, three more than any other player in that time.

Ko, who finished second in the tournament last year, began her round with four birdies in the first six holes. Her 9-under 63 is also her best opening round on the LPGA Tour since the 2013 Australian Open, where the then 15-year old amateur opened with a 10-under par 63 on her way to a third place finish.

Speaking immediately after the round, Ko said, “I didn’t have a great time on the putting green last week so to see putts going in was good imagery and I tried to feed off that for the rest of round. I hit a string of birdies on my front nine and overall, I didn’t get in to much trouble. When I had opportunity for birdie, for the most part, I was able to hole it, which is nice”. The New Zealander also appeared to be using a mixture of Titleist and TaylorMade equipment after her endorsement deal with PXG expired at the turn of the year.

Danielle Kang, who lifted the trophy last week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, carded eight birdies on route to a 7-under 65. Post round she commented, “I don’t really try and focus on momentum, whether you have to create it, or it’s not there. I played well last week and it’s a new week. I still have things to focus and work on”.

Ko entered the tournament ranked third in the world behind defending champion, Nelly Korda, who currently sits in a tie for 11th, and South Korea’s Jin Young Ko, who is not participating this week. England’s Charley Hull opened with a five-under par 67 and finds herself in a tie for fourth.

Catch the first round highlights below.