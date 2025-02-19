Luke Clanton Wins Latest College Event Ahead Of PGA Tour Return

Luke Clanton's stock continues to rise in the golf world, with the World No.1 amateur producing a fine display on his collegiate golf return.

Playing the Watersound Invitational at Sharks Tooth Golf Club in Florida, the 21-year-old recovered from a one-over-par first round to fire a 66 and 67 to win the tournament by three strokes from Jones Free and Jonathan Griz, as Clanton made his return after trying to secure his PGA Tour card.

The victory is his fifth collegiate win of his career and comes just a week prior to his next PGA Tour start, which on Tuesday, was revealed to be the Cognizant Classic.

Recently, Clanton narrowly missed a birdie putt at the WM Phoenix Open to secure his PGA Tour card but, after receiving a sponsor exemption into the tournament at PGA National, he will once again have the opportunity to claim PGA Tour playing rights.

Currently, Clanton has accumulated 19 PGA Tour University Accelerated points and, to pick up a card, he needs to hit the 20-point mark, which would require him making the cut next week in Florida.

Although it's only a matter of time before the American secures that illusive point, it would be a weight off his back, as he would be eligible to take up PGA Tour membership after finishing his junior season at Florida State.

On the PGA Tour, Clanton has already racked up five top 15 finishes, including a runner-up at the John Deere Classic and The RSM Classic. What's more, if he were to make the cut next week, he would follow in the footsteps of Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent, who was the first to secure his card via the University Accelerated system.

Claiming his card back in 2023, Sargent returned for his senior season and is reportedly set to accept his membership after the NCAA Championship in Spring.