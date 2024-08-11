The Eye-Watering Amount Of Prize Money Amateur Luke Clanton Would Have Won If He Was A Professional
Luke Clanton seems to be making a name for himself on the PGA Tour but, despite a number of fine results, the amateur star has forfeited a sufficient amount of prize money
It's no secret that the amateur game is getting stronger and stronger, with a number of stars making big appearances in major events before the inevitable transition to a professional golfer.
One of the players that has been catching the eye in the middle of 2024 is Luke Clanton who, whilst still an amateur, has registered some excellent results on the PGA Tour, including multiple top 10s.
Prior to Clanton, we saw Nick Dunlap win The American Express whilst still an amateur and, later that year, Clanton registered a runner-up finish at the John Deere Classic whilst also still an amateur of the game.
Along with the runner-up finish, he finished in a tie for 10th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and, at the Wyndham Championship, is well in contention going into the final round as he chases down leader, Max Greyserman.
However, despite these incredible results, Clanton isn't able to pick up a penny of prize money due to the fact that he still holds amateur status. Under Rule 3.1 in the USGA's Rules of Amateur Status, Playing for Prize Money, it states: "An amateur golfer cannot play for money in a golf match, exhibition or other competition such as a tournament. The USGA enforces the rule to maintain a clear distinction between amateur golfers and professionals."
Because of this ruling, the American has missed out on a near $1.5 million of prize money in 2024 alone! Looking at the 2024 PGA Tour money list, the week of the Wyndham Championship, Clanton would sit around 88th which, for six events, is rather good going from the young American.
Obviously, time is on the side of the 20-year-old, who is currently a rising Florida State junior. As of writing, Canton's desires is to return to Florida State to help his side win a college title, with Canton also heading straight to the US Amateur following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, which gets underway on the Monday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
LUKE CANTON'S 2024 EARNINGS
|Tournament
|Finish
|Winnings
|US Open
|T41st
|$72,305
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|T10th
|$206,233
|John Deere Classic
|T2nd
|$712,000
|ISCO Championship
|T36th
|$17,400
|3M Open
|Missed Cut
|Missed Cut
|Wyndham Championship
|Currently 4th
|Poss - $387,100
|Total
|Row 7 - Cell 1
|$1,395,038
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Max Greyserman
Get to know PGA Tour player, Max Greyserman, a little bit better with these facts!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Wyndham Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Max Greyserman Leads In Search For Maiden PGA Win But Amateur Luke Clanton In Hunt
A dramatic and climatic leaderboard is in play for the final round of the Wyndham Championship, as a mix of amateurs and Tour veterans battle it out for the victory
By James Nursey Last updated