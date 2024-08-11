The Eye-Watering Amount Of Prize Money Amateur Luke Clanton Would Have Won If He Was A Professional

It's no secret that the amateur game is getting stronger and stronger, with a number of stars making big appearances in major events before the inevitable transition to a professional golfer.

One of the players that has been catching the eye in the middle of 2024 is Luke Clanton who, whilst still an amateur, has registered some excellent results on the PGA Tour, including multiple top 10s.

Prior to Clanton, we saw Nick Dunlap win The American Express whilst still an amateur and, later that year, Clanton registered a runner-up finish at the John Deere Classic whilst also still an amateur of the game.

Along with the runner-up finish, he finished in a tie for 10th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and, at the Wyndham Championship, is well in contention going into the final round as he chases down leader, Max Greyserman.

However, despite these incredible results, Clanton isn't able to pick up a penny of prize money due to the fact that he still holds amateur status. Under Rule 3.1 in the USGA's Rules of Amateur Status, Playing for Prize Money, it states: "An amateur golfer cannot play for money in a golf match, exhibition or other competition such as a tournament. The USGA enforces the rule to maintain a clear distinction between amateur golfers and professionals."

Because of this ruling, the American has missed out on a near $1.5 million of prize money in 2024 alone! Looking at the 2024 PGA Tour money list, the week of the Wyndham Championship, Clanton would sit around 88th which, for six events, is rather good going from the young American.

Obviously, time is on the side of the 20-year-old, who is currently a rising Florida State junior. As of writing, Canton's desires is to return to Florida State to help his side win a college title, with Canton also heading straight to the US Amateur following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, which gets underway on the Monday.

