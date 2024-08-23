Watch Ludvig Aberg Hit Monster 418-Yard Drive - With A 3-Wood!

There has been some big hitting up at altitude at Castle Pines but Ludvig Aberg produced the most eye-catching as he pummelled his tee shot 418 yards - with a 3-wood!

Just to show that golf isn't all about big hitting though, the huge drive counted for little as Aberg went on to make a double bogey on the same hole.

Playing at 6,200 feet above sea level in Colorado, there's some gaudy driving distances being recorded at the BMW Championship - the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Swedish star Aberg is renowned for his ability off the tee - ranking third in total driving on the PGA Tour this season and 23rd for driving distance.

The Ryder Cup winner has a 437-yard drive to his name as his longest of the campaign - unsurprisingly that coming at The Sentry at Kapalua in Hawaii.

There's a similar few holes at Castle Pines where players can really open their shoulders and give it a crack off elevated tee boxes to get some real distance.

One of those being the 535-yard par-four 10th hole, where Aberg decided the big dog in his bag would be too much club so instead pulled out the 3-wood.

He still managed to make a wonderful connection and lashed his drive right down the fairway to the tune of 418 yards.

It was the joint third-longest drive of the day at the BMW Championship, which when you consider the calibre of players in the field and the fact it wasn't even with a driver, is quite a remarkable feat.

You can watch the epic Aberg 3-wood here from the PGA Tour's Instagram feed.

The game of golf is not all about driving distances though, and although Aberg's monster on the 10th was a highlight it was quickly followed by a big low.

As Aberg hit his very next shot on the 10th hole into the water, which eventually cost him a double-bogey six.

Aberg's ball found the drink when he left himself just 116 yards to the flag following his outrageous 3-wood off the tee.

It was actually the second double in a row as Aberg also made a six on the par-four ninth in a scrappy round that also contained three further bogeys.

He did manage seven birdies though to balance his card out at level par - but it leaves Aberg six shots behind leader Keegan Bradley heading into Friday's second round.