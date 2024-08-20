BMW Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
FedEx Cup standings leader Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Xander Schauffele for the opening two rounds of the BMW Championship
The second FedEx Cup Playoff event takes place with the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado.
That means that the 70 who took place in last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship has now been whittled down to a field of just 50 for the no-cut event.
Following this week's tournament, the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings will progress to the Tour Championship at East Lake and the chance to win the top prize of $25m.
Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele still lead the way in the standings, and they're playing alongside each other in the opening two rounds, with the pair beginning at 11.00am EDT (4.00pm BST) in the first round and 1.20pm EDT (6.20pm BST) in the second round.
Hideki Matsuyama is now firmly in the running for Playoff glory after his win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He's third in the standings and is paired with two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa. They have a tee time of 1.20pm EDT (6.20pm BST) on Thursday and 11.10am EDT (4.10pm BST) on Friday.
The winner of the 2023 BMW Championship (and ultimately the FedEx Cup) was Viktor Hovland, and he did his chances of a repeat at next week's tournament at East Lake no harm with T2 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He's grouped with Byeong Hun An, and they start at 10.40am EDT (3.40pm BST) on Thursday and 1.00pm EDT (6.00pm BST) on Friday.
Rory McIlroy didn't have anywhere close to as productive a time at TPC Southwind, finishing T68, but he's still well-placed in the FedEx Cup standings, in fifth. He's grouped with Wyndham Clark, with the duo beginning at 1.10pm EDT (6.10pm BST) in the first round and 11.00am EDT (4.00pm BST) in the second round.
Below are the tee times and pairings for the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship - Notable Groups
EDT (BST)
Round One
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
Round Two
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
BMW Championship Tee Times - Round One
EDT (BST)
- 9.25am (2.25pm): Max Homa, Si Woo Kim
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Cameron Young, Thomas Detry
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sepp Straka
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Billy Horschel, Matthieu Pavon
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Cam Davis, Keegan Bradley
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Alex Noren, Eric Cole
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Stephan Jaeger, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Corey Conners, J.T. Poston
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Jason Day, Davis Thompson
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Russell Henley, Sam Burns
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Max Greyserman, Nick Dunlap
BMW Championship - Round Two
EDT (BST)
- 9.25am (2.25pm): Alex Noren, Eric Cole
- 9.35am (2.35pm): Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin
- 9.45am (2.45pm): Stephan Jaeger, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Corey Conners, J.T. Poston
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Jason Day, Davis Thompson
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas
- 10.40am (3.40pm): Russell Henley, Sam Burns
- 10.50am (3.50pm): Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre
- 11.00am (4.00pm): Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark
- 11.10am (4.10pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Max Greyserman, Nick Dunlap
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Max Homa, Si Woo Kim
- 11.55am (4.55pm): Cameron Young, Thomas Detry
- 12.05pm (5.05pm): Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat
- 12.15pm (5.15pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge
- 12.35pm (5.35pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sepp Straka
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Billy Horschel, Matthieu Pavon
- 1.00pm (6.00pm): Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland
- 1.10pm (6.10pm): Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
- 1.20pm (6.20pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
- 1.30pm (6.30pm): Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Cam Davis, Keegan Bradley
How To Watch The BMW Championship In The US
All times EDT
Thursday 22 August: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 23 August: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 24 August: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 25 August: 12.00pm-2.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The BMW Championship In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 22 August: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Friday 23 August: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 24 August: 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 25 August: 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
