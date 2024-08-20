BMW Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The second FedEx Cup Playoff event takes place with the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado.

That means that the 70 who took place in last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship has now been whittled down to a field of just 50 for the no-cut event.

Following this week's tournament, the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings will progress to the Tour Championship at East Lake and the chance to win the top prize of $25m.

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele still lead the way in the standings, and they're playing alongside each other in the opening two rounds, with the pair beginning at 11.00am EDT (4.00pm BST) in the first round and 1.20pm EDT (6.20pm BST) in the second round.

Hideki Matsuyama is now firmly in the running for Playoff glory after his win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He's third in the standings and is paired with two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa. They have a tee time of 1.20pm EDT (6.20pm BST) on Thursday and 11.10am EDT (4.10pm BST) on Friday.

Hideki Matsuyama is up to third in the FedEx Cup standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of the 2023 BMW Championship (and ultimately the FedEx Cup) was Viktor Hovland, and he did his chances of a repeat at next week's tournament at East Lake no harm with T2 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He's grouped with Byeong Hun An, and they start at 10.40am EDT (3.40pm BST) on Thursday and 1.00pm EDT (6.00pm BST) on Friday.

Rory McIlroy didn't have anywhere close to as productive a time at TPC Southwind, finishing T68, but he's still well-placed in the FedEx Cup standings, in fifth. He's grouped with Wyndham Clark, with the duo beginning at 1.10pm EDT (6.10pm BST) in the first round and 11.00am EDT (4.00pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times and pairings for the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship - Notable Groups

EDT (BST)

Round One

10.40am (3.40pm): Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland

Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland 11.00am (4.00pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele 1.10pm (6.10pm): Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark 1.20pm (6.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Round Two

11.00am (4.00pm): Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark 11.10am (4.10pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 1.00pm (6.00pm): Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland

Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland 1.20pm (6.20pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy is grouped with Wyndham Clark (Image credit: Getty Images)

BMW Championship Tee Times - Round One

EDT (BST)

9.25am (2.25pm): Max Homa, Si Woo Kim

Max Homa, Si Woo Kim 9.35am (2.35pm): Cameron Young, Thomas Detry

Cameron Young, Thomas Detry 9.45am (2.45pm): Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat

Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat 9.55am (2.55pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk

Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk 10.05am (3.05pm): Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge

Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge 10.15am (3.15pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sepp Straka 10.25am (3.25pm): Billy Horschel, Matthieu Pavon

Billy Horschel, Matthieu Pavon 10.40am (3.40pm): Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland

Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland 10.50am (3.50pm): Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala 11.00am (4.00pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele 11.10am (4.10pm): Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im 11.20am (4.20pm): Cam Davis, Keegan Bradley

Cam Davis, Keegan Bradley 11.30am (4.30pm): Alex Noren, Eric Cole

Alex Noren, Eric Cole 11.45am (4.45pm): Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin

Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin 11.55am (4.55pm): Stephan Jaeger, Matt Fitzpatrick

Stephan Jaeger, Matt Fitzpatrick 12.05pm (5.05pm): Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

Corey Conners, J.T. Poston 12.15pm (5.15pm): Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy

Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy 12.25pm (5.25pm): Jason Day, Davis Thompson

Jason Day, Davis Thompson 12.35pm (5.35pm): Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas

Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas 12.50pm (5.50pm): Russell Henley, Sam Burns

Russell Henley, Sam Burns 1.00pm (6.00pm): Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre

Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre 1.10pm (6.10pm): Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark 1.20pm (6.20pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 1.30pm (6.30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau

Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau 1.40pm (6.40pm): Max Greyserman, Nick Dunlap

BMW Championship - Round Two

EDT (BST)

9.25am (2.25pm): Alex Noren, Eric Cole

Alex Noren, Eric Cole 9.35am (2.35pm): Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin

Adam Scott, Adam Hadwin 9.45am (2.45pm): Stephan Jaeger, Matt Fitzpatrick

Stephan Jaeger, Matt Fitzpatrick 9.55am (2.55pm): Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

Corey Conners, J.T. Poston 10.05am (3.05pm): Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy

Brian Harman, Denny McCarthy 10.15am (3.15pm): Jason Day, Davis Thompson

Jason Day, Davis Thompson 10.25am (3.25pm): Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas

Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas 10.40am (3.40pm): Russell Henley, Sam Burns

Russell Henley, Sam Burns 10.50am (3.50pm): Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre

Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre 11.00am (4.00pm): Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark 11.10am (4.10pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa 11.20am (4.20pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau

Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau 11.30am (4.30pm): Max Greyserman, Nick Dunlap

Max Greyserman, Nick Dunlap 11.45am (4.45pm): Max Homa, Si Woo Kim

Max Homa, Si Woo Kim 11.55am (4.55pm): Cameron Young, Thomas Detry

Cameron Young, Thomas Detry 12.05pm (5.05pm): Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat

Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat 12.15pm (5.15pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk

Tommy Fleetwood, Chris Kirk 12.25pm (5.25pm): Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge

Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge 12.35pm (5.35pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sepp Straka 12.50pm (5.50pm): Billy Horschel, Matthieu Pavon

Billy Horschel, Matthieu Pavon 1.00pm (6.00pm): Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland

Byeong Hun An, Viktor Hovland 1.10pm (6.10pm): Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala

Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala 1.20pm (6.20pm): Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele 1.30pm (6.30pm): Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im 1.40pm (6.40pm): Cam Davis, Keegan Bradley

How To Watch The BMW Championship In The US

All times EDT

Thursday 22 August: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 23 August: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 24 August: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 25 August: 12.00pm-2.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The BMW Championship In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 22 August: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 23 August: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 24 August: 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 25 August: 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)