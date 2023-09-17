Ludvig Aberg Explains How Playing With Rory McIlroy Has Helped Him

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ludvig Aberg insisted he is unfazed ahead of the biggest round of his career so far on Sunday at Wentworth after handling the pressure of playing alongside Rory McIlroy.

New Swedish Ryder Cup player Aberg has enjoyed a stunning start to his career after only turning pro in June. His incredible progress saw him earn a wildcard into Luke Donald's Europe team for the Ryder Cup after winning the Omega European Masters following a final round 64. Now he leads the field going into the final day of the DP World Tour's flagship event with $1,530,000 in prize money available for the winner.

But Aberg vowed to "sleep like a baby" ahead of the last day after thriving playing alongside Major winner McIlroy for the first two days. Their marquee group, which also featured in-form Viktor Hovland, drew huge crowds yet Aberg shot the best score both days with a 68 and 66.

And Aberg believes the experience of having the large gallery watching him will stand him in good stead for Sunday's final round when he tees off last at 10.30am with Fleetwood and Connor Syme.

The Swede, who has a two shot lead, reflected: "I almost got a little bit of a warm up the first two days playing with Rory, there was a lot of stuff going on. I felt like I handled it well the first two days and did the same today (Saturday) where I kept my feet where they are and tried to focus on one shot at a time. Hopefully I'll do the same tomorrow (Sunday) and play some good golf.

"It's really cool, all of these experiences for the time I'm having. Thursday and Friday playing with Rory was also new and I felt like I handled that quite well. I'm trying to do the same. Trying to approach it the same way."

Aberg's composed , calm demeanour has impressed his peers including Donald and was evident in the final round at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland earlier this month when the pro birdied four of the last five holes to pile the pressure on Matt Fitzpatrick and overhaul the Englishman to clinch his first professional win.

He added: "Switzerland was cool coming from behind with my first win and playing well over the back nine gave me a belief that I can do it and I can do it on this stage."