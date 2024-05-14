LPGA*USGA Girls Golf Reaches Another Milestone With Launch Of New Tournament

The LPGA Foundation has announced the first ever LPGA*USGA Girls Golf National Championship presented by Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour. The inaugural tournament will feature 144 world-class girl golfers competing across three age divisions at the iconic Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina from 24-27 June.

This is the latest milestone in as many months, as last year LPGA*USGA Girls Golf made history by reaching its millionth member since the program’s inception in 1989. In celebration of that mark, the LPGA Foundation launched the One Million MORE Girls campaign and set a goal to reach the next million girls by 2030.

As part of its mission to change the face of golf, the LPGA Foundation is putting forward $50,000 to cover tournament entry and travel costs for 35 players who otherwise would not have had the means to compete in this prestigious championship.

Nelly Korda poses with LPGA*USGA Girls Golf after winning The Chevron Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Equality on the course isn't just about skill; it's about access,” said Nancy Henderson, LPGA Foundation President and Chief Teaching Officer.

“As we strive to get more girls playing this incredible game, it is also important for us to provide the opportunity for these extremely talented young women to have more competitive playing experiences as well. The LPGA*USGA Girls Golf National Championship embodies the belief that every girl, regardless of background, should have the opportunity to showcase her talent on the grandest stage."

The Girls Golf National Championship is being supported by the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour (PKBGT). Founded in 2007, the PKBGT is an all-girls tour that provides opportunities for girls to compete in local, regional and national events across the United States.