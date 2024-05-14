LPGA*USGA Girls Golf Reaches Another Milestone With Launch Of New Tournament
The LPGA Foundation is on a mission to change the face of golf and provide greater opportunities for girl golfers
The LPGA Foundation has announced the first ever LPGA*USGA Girls Golf National Championship presented by Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour. The inaugural tournament will feature 144 world-class girl golfers competing across three age divisions at the iconic Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina from 24-27 June.
This is the latest milestone in as many months, as last year LPGA*USGA Girls Golf made history by reaching its millionth member since the program’s inception in 1989. In celebration of that mark, the LPGA Foundation launched the One Million MORE Girls campaign and set a goal to reach the next million girls by 2030.
As part of its mission to change the face of golf, the LPGA Foundation is putting forward $50,000 to cover tournament entry and travel costs for 35 players who otherwise would not have had the means to compete in this prestigious championship.
"Equality on the course isn't just about skill; it's about access,” said Nancy Henderson, LPGA Foundation President and Chief Teaching Officer.
“As we strive to get more girls playing this incredible game, it is also important for us to provide the opportunity for these extremely talented young women to have more competitive playing experiences as well. The LPGA*USGA Girls Golf National Championship embodies the belief that every girl, regardless of background, should have the opportunity to showcase her talent on the grandest stage."
The Girls Golf National Championship is being supported by the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour (PKBGT). Founded in 2007, the PKBGT is an all-girls tour that provides opportunities for girls to compete in local, regional and national events across the United States.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
Matt Fitzpatrick Joins Arccos Golf As Investor And Tour Ambassador
The former US Open champion, who makes no secret of his love of stats, has joined golf's number one game tracker
By Michael Weston Published
-
Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy Headline List Of Valhalla Past Winners
Valhalla is set to host its seventh marquee event in the past 30 years - but who has won at the iconic Kentucky course before?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rose Zhang Claims Cognizant Founders Cup In Thrilling Two-Horse Race
Both Zhang and Madelene Sagstrom finished over 12 shots ahead of the field, with the American Solheim Cup star edging out her opponent in a dramatic final day
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Poor In All Aspects' - Nelly Korda T3 At Founders Cup But Faces Mammoth Comeback Prospect To Claim Record-Breaking LPGA Tour Win
Korda failed to generate any momentum at Upper Montclair Country Club and slid back into the back as Madelene Sagstrom and Rose Zhang created their own private tournament out in front
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rose Zhang Shoots Career Best As Nelly Korda Makes Quiet Start To Record Bid
Rose Zhang shot the lowest round of her young pro career to lead the Cognizant Founders Cup where Nelly Korda is trying to win six in a row
By Paul Higham Published
-
From Shakira To Spray Tans - Nelly Korda 'Star Struck' By Met Gala As She Gets Back To Business With History Bid
Nelly Korda says covering up her permanent sock tan was a focus ahead of her Met Gala appearance, as she gets back to golf and her bid for history this week
By Paul Higham Published
-
Nelly Korda Joins Tiger Woods In Exclusive Club After Impressing At 2024 Met Gala
The women's World No.1 was spotted at arguably the most prestigious fashion event on the planet days before she attempts to win a record sixth LPGA Tour title in a row
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Cognizant Founders Cup Prize Money Payout 2024
Jin Young Ko defends her title as players compete for a purse of $3m for the fourth successive year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Epson Tour Player Cards One Over Par Round Despite Septuple Bogey 11
Shuangshuang Fan had a moment to forget at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic, with the 19-year-old carding a septuple bogey 11 at the par 4 fourth hole during her second round
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Making The Cut's Not Enough - LET Pro Details How Finishing Outside Of The Top-25 Can Actually See Players LOSE Money
Hannah Gregg has described how even making the cut can see her lose money for a tournament week due to the worrying lack of prize funds on the LET
By Paul Higham Published