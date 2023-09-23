LPGA Tour Winner Defends Lexi Thompson Following Press Conference Controversy
Jessica Korda has leapt to the defence of her fellow American following criticism of her exchange with a reporter on Friday
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
America's Jessica Korda has leapt to the defence of former Solheim Cup teammate, Lexi Thompson, after she came under criticism following an awkward exchange with a reporter on Friday.
Thompson - playing alongside Lilia Vu - fell to a dramatic final-hole defeat against Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall after the American shanked her third shot on the 18th hole.
When asked about the shot in the press conference following the round, the 28-year-old initially refused to comment, with US captain Stacy Lewis labelling it a "terrible question." The response from Thompson drew criticism on social media, but the Solheim Cup star has been defended by her former teammate Korda.
So sad seeing golf media , yet again, shred Lexi. It’s easy writing about other people’s mistakes. It’sGolf, bad shots happen- give the girl a break. She grows the game more than anyone on tour… And she’s a great player!!September 23, 2023
Writing on X/Twitter, she said: "So sad seeing golf media, yet again, shred Lexi. It’s easy writing about other people’s mistakes. It’s Golf, bad shots happen - give the girl a break. She grows the game more than anyone on tour… And she’s a great player!!
"And before someone can come after me for this - comment if you’ve played under this kind of pressure. A shot like that makes your heart sink into your stomach. Put yourself in those shoes. Live, in front of thousands. Let me know how you’d feel."
Responding to another journalist, Korda added: "The media always waiting to rip on her. Unnecessary question for anyone. Better question is why are you coming on here to rip her some more? It’s easy being the one writing about it or judging from the outside. How about all the clutch putts and shots she hit in the matches?"
Korda, whose sister Nelly is competing for Team USA in the tournament, was not selected for this year's event after an injury-affected year. She last played in May at the Founders Cup and has since announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
Thompson entered the week - her sixth Solheim Cup - at Finca Cortesin in poor form after a disappointing year on the LPGA Tour. The Major champion had only made one cut since June, prior to the tournament, but demonstrated all her prowess and experience with a 2&1 win alongside Megan Khang against Swedish rookie duo, Linn Grant and Maja Stark, on Friday morning.
Despite defeat in Friday's afternoon session, Thompson bounced back on Saturday morning, winning 1UP with Khang against Anna Nordqvist and Maguire.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
WATCH: Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen Nearly Taken Out By Golf Ball
Charley Hull's second shot on the par 5 eighth came close to taking out her European captain
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jessica Korda Suprised At Gemma Dryburgh Solheim Cup Saturday Absence
The Scot played in Friday's afternoon session but was sat out of both sessions on Saturday at Finca Cortesin
By Ben Fleming Published
-
WATCH: Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen Nearly Taken Out By Golf Ball
Charley Hull's second shot on the par 5 eighth came close to taking out her European captain
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jessica Korda Suprised At Gemma Dryburgh Solheim Cup Saturday Absence
The Scot played in Friday's afternoon session but was sat out of both sessions on Saturday at Finca Cortesin
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Solheim Cup Live Scores And Updates - Europe Dominating Afternoon Four Balls
Europe are dominating the afternoon four balls in the Solheim Cup - keep up with the latest scores and updates here as the afternoon's action unfolds
By Alison Root Last updated
-
'It Was Pretty Much Impossible' - Lexi Thompson On Final Hole Shank At Solheim Cup
Thompson hit a dreaded shank to lose the final hole and the match on Friday afternoon at Finca Cortesin
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Solheim Cup Schedule, Matches, Tee Times And Results So Far
All the details on the scores, tee times and matches at the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin
By Paul Higham Last updated
-
How Stacy Lewis Got It Right With Bold Solheim Cup Strategy
Stacy Lewis might be the youngest skipper in Solheim history but she's already showing maturity beyond her years
By Mark Townsend Published
-
WATCH: Emily Pedersen Makes Hole-In-One At Solheim Cup
The Dane made just the second hole-in-one in Solheim Cup history on day one at Finca Cortesin
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Suzann Pettersen Leaves Out Solheim Cup Veteran On Day One At Finca Cortesin
Twenty three of the 24 players featured on the opening day with Sweden's Caroline Hedwall having to wait until Saturday
By Mark Townsend Published