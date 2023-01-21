LPGA Tour Stars Headline Huge Sunningdale Foursomes Field
A number of huge names are set to compete at the Sunningdale Foursomes
The Sunningdale Foursomes gets underway on the 7th March, with a huge field confirmed for the 89th staging of the event. Being played over the New Course (opens in new tab) in celebration of its Centenary Year (1923 - 2023), the tournament consists of 128 pairs with some huge names featuring at the Top 100 golf course (opens in new tab).
Last year, it was Lottie Woad and Rachel Gourley who claimed a commanding victory (opens in new tab), with a 6&5 win over the professional duo of James Ruth and Paul Hendriksen, handing them the title. Check out just some of the names featuring in the tournament below:
- Andrew Strauss (Former England Cricket Captain)
- Andy Sullivan (DP World Tour)
- Arron Edwards-Hill (2023 Walker Cup Squad)
- Amy Boulden (LET)
- Callum Shinkwin (DP World Tour)
- Charley Hull (LET/LPGA)
- Georgia Hall (LET/LPGA)
- Ryann O’Toole (LET/LPGA)
- Harley Smith (2023 Walker Cup Squad)
- Iona Stephen (Sky Sports Presenter)
- John Gough (2023 Walker Cup Squad)
- Josh Berry (2023 Walker Cup Squad)
- Kipp Popert (World Number One on the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability)
- Robert Lee (Former ET & Sky Sports Presenter)
- Robert Rock (DP World Tour)
Notable names include former Women's British Open winner, Georgia Hall (opens in new tab), multiple-time DP World Tour winner, Andy Sullivan and World No. 1 disabled golfer, Kipp Popert.
First played in 1934, the tournament features a mix of amateurs and professionals, as well as a mix of men and women. Being played in a Foursomes (also known as Alternate Shot) format (opens in new tab), it is also the most difficult format to play.
Players are also handicapped, but all play from the same tees/par. The handicap system works like this - Male Professionals play off +1 - Male Amateurs play off 0 - Lady Professionals play off 2 - Lady Amateurs play off 3. Previously, Lady Amateurs were off 4, but the Tournament Committee has revised it to 3.
You can check out the full draw for the tournament here (opens in new tab), with previous winners of the event including current European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, former Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jnr, multiple-time European Tour winners Ross Fisher and Anthony Wall, as well as Swedish LPGA Tour stars Maja Stark and Linn Grant.
