Lottie Woad And Rachel Gourley Claim Sunningdale Foursomes Title

Always providing a superb field of professionals and amateurs, the Sunningdale Foursomes is a unique tournament that is played over its stunning Old and New course layouts and often draws entries from both PGA & European Tour professionals, former Ryder Cup & Walker Cup players, as well as Major champions.

In the 88th edition of the event, it was the pair of Lottie Woad and Rachel Gourley who came out on top over the 128 pair field, with a 6&5 victory over the professional duo of James Ruth and Paul Hendriksen, handing them the title.

Being the only all female pair in the field this year, the England squad duo breezed through their opening two games in ruthless style, securing 6&5 and 7&6 wins to book themselves in the last 32.

From there, a 3&1 win followed before their closest game against Adam Gee and James Heath yielded a 2-up victory in Woad and Gourley's favour.

In the quarter finals, the duo defeated Thalia Kirby and Jake Ayres 3&2, before they booked their places in the final with a 2&1 victory over the male amateur pairing of Edward Richardson and Tom Sherreard.

Looking to become the seventh all female pair to win the Sunningdale Foursomes, Woad and Gourley started well, with the duo taking the opening two holes. However, Ruth and Hendriksen fought back resiliently, producing a birdie and a par at the 3rd and 4th to tie the match up.

The next three holes were then won by Woad and Gourley, with the first hole of the match finally being shared at the par-4 9th as the female duo took a 2-up lead into the back nine.

From there, the pair looked unstoppable over the back nine, with Woad and Gourley securing the next four holes on the bounce to claim the title, 6&5.

