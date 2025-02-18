LPGA Tour Star Rose Zhang Becomes TGL Investor

The TGL is halfway through the season, with its list of investors continuing to grow as Rose Zhang has been announced among The Bay Golf Club's ownership group.

Zhang, who famously enjoyed a glittering amateur career before winning on her LPGA Tour debut, was announced as one of the team's investors on Monday, with The Bay GC continuing their undefeated streak that same evening.

Speaking about the investment move, the Solheim Cup star stated: “The Bay Area has been more than just a place where I play golf - it’s become my home and community.

"As a student-athlete at Stanford, I have been inspired by the region’s incredible drive for innovation and excellence. This investment aligns with my goal to be the best golfer in the world while inspiring the next generation of players, especially youth golfers in California, where I grew up.

"Having athletes like Steph Curry, who exemplifies the values of work ethic, faith, and family that resonate with me, involved in this team made it an honor to have this opportunity as my first business investment.”

Among the investors include NBA stars Curry and Klay Thompson, as well as CEO of Avenue Capital Group Marc Lasry and Olympic athletes Leonardo Fioravanti and Kanoa Igarashi.

A Californian-native, Zhang sees the investment as an opportunity to champion diversity in golf and expand access to the sport. “The energy in the Bay Area, with its drive for success and diverse cultures, deeply resonates with me, especially coming from a traditional Chinese household,” explained the 21-year-old.

“I want to help drive a different audience to the sport, and TGL is doing a great job of exposing new parts of the game by highlighting players’ personalities and bringing in fun elements. Having grown up playing AJGA events in California and now studying at Stanford, I see this as a chance to give back to the community that shaped my youth golf career while helping create new pathways for the next generation of players.”

Made up of Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Min Woo Lee, The Bay GC currently sit top of the standings following three wins in three matches.

Winning the opening game 9-2 against New York GC, they then won 5-4 against Boston Common GC and 6-5 against Atlanta Drive GC to be faultless as the second half of the season approaches.