Major Record Holder Earns LPGA Tour Card

Lucy Li may be a name familiar to some as, back in 2014, she broke Michelle Wie's record of being the youngest player to ever qualify for a US Women's Open at just 11-years-old.

Not only did Li break that record, but she is also the youngest qualifier for the US Women's Amateur and now a full time member of the LPGA Tour after earning full-time status for 2022/23.

Li stands next to Lexi Thompson during the 2014 US Women's Open. The then 11-year-old at the time shot rounds of 78 & 78 to miss the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plying her trade on the Epson Tour, the 19-year-old has already accumulated enough points to secure her card, despite there being two months of the season left to go!

Turning professional in late 2019, Li has progressed rapidly through the professional ranks, with her first victory coming at the 2022 Carolina Golf Classic. In that event, she eagled the very first playoff hole to win. What's more, the American followed that title up with yet another just one month later, as a dominant four shot win secured her second Epson Tour title at the Twin Bridges Championship.

“It’s great,” stated Li after learning she will be playing on the LPGA Tour next year. “Just to officially hear it is really exciting. I’m super excited for next year and to be able to play on the LPGA.

Li earned low amateur honors at the 2017 ANA Inspiration. She was only 15 at the time and was the only amateur to make the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s definitely been a big goal of mine for a long time and to finally be able to be out there and compete with the best in the world is very exciting.”

Having been on the Epson Tour since 2020, the 19-year-old had attempted to qualify for LPGA events after picking up her second title on the development tour back in July 2022.

However, one goal remains the same for Li, with the American explaining that: “Obviously I have a lot of golf-related goals, but for me the number one thing is to be a good person. I want to be a good role model. In women’s golf, supporting each other and lifting each other up is huge. No matter how ‘big’ you are, that is something that is really important to me.”