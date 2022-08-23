Major Record Holder Earns LPGA Tour Card
Lucy Li earned her LPGA Tour card after accumulating enough points during her season on the Epson Tour
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Lucy Li may be a name familiar to some as, back in 2014, she broke Michelle Wie's record of being the youngest player to ever qualify for a US Women's Open at just 11-years-old.
Not only did Li break that record, but she is also the youngest qualifier for the US Women's Amateur and now a full time member of the LPGA Tour after earning full-time status for 2022/23.
Plying her trade on the Epson Tour, the 19-year-old has already accumulated enough points to secure her card, despite there being two months of the season left to go!
Turning professional in late 2019, Li has progressed rapidly through the professional ranks, with her first victory coming at the 2022 Carolina Golf Classic. In that event, she eagled the very first playoff hole to win. What's more, the American followed that title up with yet another just one month later, as a dominant four shot win secured her second Epson Tour title at the Twin Bridges Championship.
“It’s great,” stated Li after learning she will be playing on the LPGA Tour next year. “Just to officially hear it is really exciting. I’m super excited for next year and to be able to play on the LPGA.
“It’s definitely been a big goal of mine for a long time and to finally be able to be out there and compete with the best in the world is very exciting.”
Having been on the Epson Tour since 2020, the 19-year-old had attempted to qualify for LPGA events after picking up her second title on the development tour back in July 2022.
However, one goal remains the same for Li, with the American explaining that: “Obviously I have a lot of golf-related goals, but for me the number one thing is to be a good person. I want to be a good role model. In women’s golf, supporting each other and lifting each other up is huge. No matter how ‘big’ you are, that is something that is really important to me.”
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Shane Lowry What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Canadian Golfer Makes Two Holes-In-One During The Same Round
A 14-year-old Canadian golfer recorded two holes-in-one during a Club Championship round
By James Hibbitt • Published