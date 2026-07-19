Why Scottie Scheffler Got A Free Drop Despite Losing His Golf Ball At The Open

Golf fans can be forgiven for being a little confused as to why Scottie Scheffler got a free drop on the 17th hole during the Open final round despite losing his golf ball.

The World No.1 found himself in the rough off the tee and pulled his second shot into a hospitality unit. His ball was not found but thanks to the Rules of Golf, he was able to take a free drop before getting it up-and-down for an unlikely birdie.

Scheffler's ball flew into the hospitality unit on the left of the 17th, which is considered a 'TIO' - a Temporary Immovable Object. These are very common in professional golf and include things like grandstands and other pop-up structures.

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If a TIO impedes a golfer's shot, they are allowed a free drop within two club lengths of the object. This is very standard, but the interesting point relating to Scheffler's was the fact that his ball was never found.

Usually a lost ball would result in a stroke-and-distance penalty, meaning he would have had to go back to where he played his original ball from with a one-stroke penalty. Yet Rule 17.1d saved him, as it was considered to be 'known or virtually certain' that his ball had gone into the TIO.

If you can't find your ball but you saw it go in and are 'virtually certain' of it, you may take relief. If you're virtually certain your ball went into a bush or a part of the general area, you would have to take a penalty drop, but if you're virtually certain your ball went somewhere where you can get a free drop, like a TIO or Ground Under Repair, then you can take free relief.

The incident took some ten minutes and following his drop, Scheffler wedged it to around 10ft on the par 5 and holed the putt for a remarkable birdie.

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Scheffler gets another.A remarkable 17th hole for the Champion Golfer ends with a birdie and puts him just one back. pic.twitter.com/IfV9sPttu3July 19, 2026

The ruling caused controversy and confusion on social media, with many fans questioning whether it was fair or not. PGA Tour pro Michael Kim admitted he was "dumbfounded" by it:

Wow even I’m dumbfounded by that TIO relief from ScottieJuly 19, 2026

It got him to eight-under for the tournament and within one of clubhouse leader Cameron Young. He bogeyed the 18th to eventually finish two back of Young's total.

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Ball not found in TIO rule:

Relief When Ball in TIO Not Found

If the player's ball has not been found but is known or virtually certain to have come to rest in a TIO:

The player may take relief under this Local Rule by using the estimated point where the ball last crossed the edge of the TIO on the course as the spot of the ball for purposes of finding the nearest point of complete relief.

Once the player puts another ball in play to take relief in this way:

The original ball is no longer in play and must not be played.

This is true even if it is then found on the course before the end of the three-minute search time.

- via The R&A