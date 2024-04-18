Lottie Woad Managing Expectations For LPGA Debut After 'Life-Changing' Augusta National Women's Amateur Victory

Lottie Woad was expecting to be playing in the ACC conference championship and preparing for her upcoming finals at Florida State this week, but the 20-year-old is now gearing up for her LPGA debut at the first women's Major of the year.

Woad etched her name into the history books when she won the Augusta National Women's Amateur [ANWA] by one shot a fortnight ago to earn her spot at the Chevron Championship.

No amateur has won a women's major championship since France's Catherine Lacoste at the 1967 US Women's Open but Woad is keen not to let herself get carried away after a hectic few weeks.

"It's just been crazy, the last few days have definitely flown by," the Englishwoman admitted at her pre-tournament press conference.

"I haven't really thought about a result or anything. Like I haven't thought about if I'm going to make the cut. Just kind of sticking to my game plan, my processes, and just treating it like any other amateur event I play in and just try to see what I shoot."

Woad's dramatic win at Augusta, birdieing the 17th and 18th to win by one over America's Bailey Shoemaker, catapulted her stardom overnight. Messages of congratulations came in from her sporting idol Justin Rose, but the 20-year-old was adamant that her golfing journey was only just getting started.

"My career ambitions probably changed it a little bit, but not massively [following her win at ANWA]," she said. "I know I can compete with the people that were there. We play week in and week out with each other at college.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've won college events before against them. But getting that win, being the biggest win for me at a historic venue is definitely life-changing. But I don't think it will really speed anything up or change my plans at all."

Previous ANWA winners Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang have both gone on to become LPGA Tour winners and Woad is hopeful to follow in their footsteps.

"They all really kicked on after playing or winning ANWA and are all here playing this week as pros. Definitely want to follow what they've been doing," she said.

Woad tees off at 1.32pm local time alongside Madelene Sagstrom and Gabriela Ruffels in the first round.