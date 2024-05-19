'Lost To A Guy Who Was Literally In Jail Friday Morning' - Max Homa Gives Humorous Reaction To PGA Championship Performance

Max Homa's eight-under-par tournament total was well back of the leaders at Valhalla, but the American could at least find the funny side following his final round

Max Homa has improved his Major record drastically over the past few months, with the American finishing inside the top 10 at both The Open Championship in 2023 and The Masters in April 2024.

Looking for similar at Valhalla, Homa produced four rounds under-par but, despite an eight-under-par total, he was nowhere near the leaders at the PGA Championship, something which Homa joked about, following his final round, on social media...

Homa is known as one of the more relaxed characters on social media and, following his two-under 69 on Sunday, the 33-year-old wrote on social media: "Frustrating week in KY (Kentucky). Lost to a guy who was literally in jail Friday morning. Tough look for me. The journey continues in Fort Worth next week."

The joke was seemingly aimed at World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested and charged on the Friday of the PGA Championship after "a big misunderstanding" regarding traffic flow instructions.

Following his finish, Homa now heads to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas. Amongst the big names, the six-time PGA Tour winner will be joined by the likes of Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Brian Harman.

In 2023, it was Argentina's Emiliano Grillo who claimed the title in thrilling circumstances, with the 31-year-old defeating Adam Schenk in a playoff. Amongst the names in contention was Scheffler, who finished one back of the leaders.

