WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Scores 2023: Day 1 Updates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final ever (probably) World Golf Championship Dell Technologies Match Play starts at Austin Country Club today. The first three days are split into group matches, before knockout matches over the weekend. There are 16 groups of 4 players all who play each other once. The winners of each group progress to the weekend matches.

Keep up with all the latest action and with our live updates below.

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Tee Times (CDT) & Results

9.20am Matt Fitzpatrick vs J.J. Spaun

9.31am Sahith Theegala vs Min Woo Lee

9.42am Xander Schauffele vs Cam Davis

9.53am Tom Hoge vs Aaron Wise

10.04am Tyrrell Hatton vs Ben Griffin

10.15am Russell Henley vs Lucas Herbert

10.26am Rory McIlory vs Scott Stallings

10.37am Keegan Bradley vs Denny McCarthy

10.48am Tony Finau vs Christiann Bezuidenhout

10.59am Kurt Kitayama vs Adrian Meronk

11.10am Will Zalatoris vs Andrew Putnam

11.21am Ryan Fox vs Harris English

11.32am Cameron Young vs David Thompson

11.43am Sepp Straka vs Corey Conners

11.54am Jon Rahm vs Rickie Fowler

12.05pm Billy Horschel vs Keith Mitchell

12.16pm Jordan Spieth vs Mackenzie Hughes

12.27pm Shane Lowry vs Taylor Montgomery

12.38pm Max Homa vs Justin Suh

12.49pm Hideki Matsuyama vs Kevin Kisner

1pm Sam Burns vs Adam Hadwin

1.11pm Seamus Power vs Adam Scott

1.22pm Patrick Cantlay vs Nick Taylor

1.33pm Brian Harman vs K.H. Lee

1.44pm Colin Morikawa vs Victor Perez

1.55pm Jason Day vs Adam Svensson

2.06pm Viktor Hovland vs Matt Kuchar

2.17pm Chris Kirk vs Si Woo Kim

2.28pm Sungjae Im vs Maverick McNealy

2.39pm Tommy Fleetwood vs J.T. Poston

2.50pm Scottie Scheffler vs Davis Riley

3.01pm Tom Kim vs Alex Noren