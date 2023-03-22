WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Scores 2023: Day 1 Updates

The final ever (probably) World Golf Championship Dell Technologies Match Play starts at Austin Country Club today. The first three days are split into group matches, before knockout matches over the weekend. There are 16 groups of 4 players all who play each other once. The winners of each group progress to the weekend matches.
WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Tee Times (CDT) & Results
- 9.20am Matt Fitzpatrick vs J.J. Spaun
- 9.31am Sahith Theegala vs Min Woo Lee
- 9.42am Xander Schauffele vs Cam Davis
- 9.53am Tom Hoge vs Aaron Wise
- 10.04am Tyrrell Hatton vs Ben Griffin
- 10.15am Russell Henley vs Lucas Herbert
- 10.26am Rory McIlory vs Scott Stallings
- 10.37am Keegan Bradley vs Denny McCarthy
- 10.48am Tony Finau vs Christiann Bezuidenhout
- 10.59am Kurt Kitayama vs Adrian Meronk
- 11.10am Will Zalatoris vs Andrew Putnam
- 11.21am Ryan Fox vs Harris English
- 11.32am Cameron Young vs David Thompson
- 11.43am Sepp Straka vs Corey Conners
- 11.54am Jon Rahm vs Rickie Fowler
- 12.05pm Billy Horschel vs Keith Mitchell
- 12.16pm Jordan Spieth vs Mackenzie Hughes
- 12.27pm Shane Lowry vs Taylor Montgomery
- 12.38pm Max Homa vs Justin Suh
- 12.49pm Hideki Matsuyama vs Kevin Kisner
- 1pm Sam Burns vs Adam Hadwin
- 1.11pm Seamus Power vs Adam Scott
- 1.22pm Patrick Cantlay vs Nick Taylor
- 1.33pm Brian Harman vs K.H. Lee
- 1.44pm Colin Morikawa vs Victor Perez
- 1.55pm Jason Day vs Adam Svensson
- 2.06pm Viktor Hovland vs Matt Kuchar
- 2.17pm Chris Kirk vs Si Woo Kim
- 2.28pm Sungjae Im vs Maverick McNealy
- 2.39pm Tommy Fleetwood vs J.T. Poston
- 2.50pm Scottie Scheffler vs Davis Riley
- 3.01pm Tom Kim vs Alex Noren
INELIGIBLE PLAYERS
A reminder of those players who we won't see in action at the Match Play in Austin this week, due to PGA Tour suspension. The players and their world ranking are as follows:
Cameron Smith (5)
Joaquín Niemann (26)
Abraham Ancer (30)
Thomas Pieters (42)
Talor Gooch (49)
Mito Pereira (50)
Harold Varner III (51)
Dustin Johnson (62)
Patrick Reed (65)
Dean Burmester (71)
Jason Kokrak (74)
Give yourself a pat on the back if you got them all right. They are as follows:
1999: Jeff Maggert (USA)
2000: Darren Clarke (NIR)
2001: Steve Stricker (USA)
2002: Kevin Sutherland (USA)
2003: Tiger Woods (USA)
2004: Tiger Woods (USA)
2005: David Toms (USA)
2006: Geoff Ogilvy (AUS)
2007: Henrik Stenson (SWE)
2008: Tiger Woods (USA)
2009: Geoff Ogilvy (AUS)
2010: Ian Poulter (ENG)
2011: Luke Donald (ENG)
2012: Hunter Mahan (USA)
2013: Matt Kuchar (USA)
2014: Jason Day (AUS)
2015: Rory McIlroy (NIR)
2016: Jason Day (AUS)
2017: Dustin Johnson (USA)
2018: Bubba Watson (USA)
2019: Kevin Kisner (USA)
2021: Billy Horschel (USA)
2022: Scottie Scheffler (USA)
WHAT OF RORY'S CHANCES?
McIlroy was a little out of sorts at The Players. However, he's been reported to have enjoyed some productive practice rounds at Augusta National recently. The Northern Irishman is off at 3.26pm GMT against Scott Stallings. McIlroy, 33, has three WGC victories to his name.
WHO WILL WIN THE 2023 WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY?
Here's your comprehensive WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play betting guide. Personally, I like the look of Kurt Kitayama (40s) and Justin Suh (50s).
NO TIGER THIS WEEK, BUT THERE'S ALWAYS THIS
In the 2006 Matchplay, Stephen Ames said about his match with Tiger Woods: “Anything can happen, especially where he’s hitting the ball.”Tiger then won the first 9 holes to beat him 9&8!“I think he understands now.” pic.twitter.com/43bdTYpPbHMarch 20, 2023
Let's take a trip down memory lane: Woods v Ames, 2006. Oh, Stephen... no, no, no, no, no.
Defending champion off at 7.50pm GMT
World number one Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion and will be looking to join Tiger Woods as the only player to win successive editions of the WGC Match Play. He beat Kevin Kisner in the final last year. Scheffler tees off at 7.50pm GMT against Davis Riley.
Day 1 of the Matchplay
Not long now until we get underway. Feels very much like the first round of the World Cup. All the big guns are here as well as the 'minnows', but who will be around at the business end of the tournament?
It may be Wednesday, but there is fantastic pro golf to watch, with the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club