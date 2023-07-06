Playing Pebble Beach 'Massive' For Women's Game - Georgia Hall
Georgia Hall says it's "massive" for the game to have the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, but adds they deserve to be playing at iconic venues
Georgia Hall says it's "massive" for the women's game to be playing the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach this week, and feels they "really deserve" to be playing such iconic venues.
The best in the women's game are teeing it up on the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links for the US Women's Open this week.
After playing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol, it's continuing a shift in the game of playing women's Majors at historic venues to add their history to memories of the men's game.
So playing at Pebble Beach, and subsequent US Women's Opens going to Pinehurst, Merion, Erin Hills and Riviera among others will see the women etch their names alongside the men.
And it's a move that's not lost on all the top players, including Hall, who recognises that this is a huge week for the women's game.
“I think it's massive for the game of golf, and especially for the women's game of golf,” said Hall. “I think we really deserve to play on the best venues exactly like the men, and no reason why not.
“And just really excited for the fans to come out and local people and everyone on TV to watch us play this great golf course."
Hall is among the few players to have already had a hit around Pebble Beach, and is delighted to return to a venue that even makes practice rounds a pleasure.
"I played it here at the TaylorMade Invitational maybe like five, six years ago," Hall added. "Obviously have really fond memories. I think it's absolutely incredible.
"It's kind of one of the first places I've played practice rounds and actually really enjoying practice rounds. The course is in great conditions, so excited for that this week."
Future US Women's Open venues
- 2024 Lancaster Country Club
- 2025 Erin Hills
- 2026 Riviera Country Club
- 2027 Inverness Club
- 2028 Oakmont Country Club
- 2029 Pinehurst Country Club
- 2030 Interlachen Country Club
- 2031 Oakland Hills Country Club
- 2032 Los Angeles Country Club
- 2033 Chicago Golf Club
- 2034 Merion Golf Club
- 2035 Pebble Beach
