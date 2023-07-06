Playing Pebble Beach 'Massive' For Women's Game - Georgia Hall

Georgia Hall says it's "massive" for the game to have the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, but adds they deserve to be playing at iconic venues

Georgia Hall
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By Paul Higham
published

Georgia Hall says it's "massive" for the women's game to be playing the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach this week, and feels they "really deserve" to be playing such iconic venues.

The best in the women's game are teeing it up on the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links for the US Women's Open this week.

After playing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol, it's continuing a shift in the game of playing women's Majors at historic venues to add their history to memories of the men's game.

So playing at Pebble Beach, and subsequent US Women's Opens going to Pinehurst, Merion, Erin Hills and Riviera among others will see the women etch their names alongside the men.

And it's a move that's not lost on all the top players, including Hall, who recognises that this is a huge week for the women's game.

“I think it's massive for the game of golf, and especially for the women's game of golf,” said Hall. “I think we really deserve to play on the best venues exactly like the men, and no reason why not.

“And just really excited for the fans to come out and local people and everyone on TV to watch us play this great golf course."

Hall is among the few players to have already had a hit around Pebble Beach, and is delighted to return to a venue that even makes practice rounds a pleasure.

"I played it here at the TaylorMade Invitational maybe like five, six years ago," Hall added. "Obviously have really fond memories. I think it's absolutely incredible. 

"It's kind of one of the first places I've played practice rounds and actually really enjoying practice rounds. The course is in great conditions, so excited for that this week."

Future US Women's Open venues

Riviera Country Club

Riviera Country Club will host the 2026 US Women's Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)
  • 2024 Lancaster Country Club
  • 2025 Erin Hills
  • 2026 Riviera Country Club
  • 2027 Inverness Club
  • 2028 Oakmont Country Club
  • 2029 Pinehurst Country Club
  • 2030 Interlachen Country Club
  • 2031 Oakland Hills Country Club
  • 2032 Los Angeles Country Club
  • 2033 Chicago Golf Club
  • 2034 Merion Golf Club
  • 2035 Pebble Beach

Amazon Prime Day is next week, and we at Golf Monthly have been searching through all the early offers to find the best ones for you, to check them out go to our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals post.

Topics
Women's Golf
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸