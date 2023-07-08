US Women's Open Purse, Payout And Prize Money 2023

This week's US Women's Open will see a record purse size of $12 million, a $1m increase from last year's competition.

The tournament, held at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time, will also see the winner receive $2m, a $200,000 increase on the $1.8m that was won by Minjee Lee in 2022. The runner-up is also guaranteed to take home more than $1m.

It retains the US Women's Open's status as the largest payout in women's golf, with the purse now sitting at twice the size of the 2021 championship's purse.

Lee celebrates her 2022 US Women's Open victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

It also follows the increase in purse sizes seen in the first two women's Majors of the year. At the Chevron Championship in April, players competed for a record purse of $5.1m, while last month's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship saw an increased purse of $10m, raised by $1m on last year's championship.

This year's increase in prize funds comes despite the fact that the USGA has not replaced ProMedica as the title sponsor for the tournament. The 2022 US Women's Open saw the company become the first-ever presenting sponsor of a USGA Championship but was released from its 10-year agreement after only one year.

The prize fund is another sign that the status of the women’s game is at an all-time high. However, despite these increases, the total prize purse still remains some way off the total awarded for the men. That purse has increased by $7.5m since 2021 with the most recent men's US Open at Los Angeles Country Club offering up a purse of $20m.

In 2022, Australia's Minjee Lee claimed a convincing four-stroke victory as she claimed a second Major title at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Here is the prize distribution and payout for the 2023 US Women's Open:

US Women's Open Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $2,000,000 2nd $1,188,000 3rd $761,144 4th $533,558 5th $444,402 6th $394,044 7th $355,246 8th $318,166 9th $287,952 10th $264,490 11th $241,370 12th $223,174 13th $207,952 14th $191,928 15th $178,196 16th $166,750 17th $157,594 18th $148,438 19th $139,282 20th $130,126 21st $122,230 22nd $114,332 23rd $106,664 24th $99,570 25th $93,388 26th $88,124 27th $84,118 28th $80,570 29th $77,138 30th $73,704 31st $70,270 32nd $66,836 33rd $63,404 34th $60,314 35th $57,796 36th $55,278 37th $52,874 38th $50,586 39th $48,296 40th $46,008 41st $43,718 42nd $41,430 43rd $39,140 44th $36,852 45th $34,562 46th $32,502 47th $30,442 48th $28,496 49th $27,352 50th $26,208 51st $25,520 52nd $24,948 53rd $24,490 54th $24,262 55th $24,034 56th $23,804 57th $23,576 58th $23,346 59th $23,118 60th $22,888

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...

Amazon Prime Day is next week, and we at Golf Monthly have been searching through all the early offers to find the best ones for you, to check them out go to our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals post.