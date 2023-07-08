US Women's Open Purse, Payout And Prize Money 2023

A record-breaking prize fund is on offer for the third women's Major of the year at Pebble Beach Golf Links

A close up of the US Women's Open trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

This week's US Women's Open will see a record purse size of $12 million, a $1m increase from last year's competition. 

The tournament, held at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time, will also see the winner receive $2m, a $200,000 increase on the $1.8m that was won by Minjee Lee in 2022. The runner-up is also guaranteed to take home more than $1m.

It retains the US Women's Open's status as the largest payout in women's golf, with the purse now sitting at twice the size of the 2021 championship's purse.

Lee holds the US Women's Open trophy in front of the scoreboard

Lee celebrates her 2022 US Women's Open victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It also follows the increase in purse sizes seen in the first two women's Majors of the year. At the Chevron Championship in April, players competed for a record purse of $5.1m, while last month's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship saw an increased purse of $10m, raised by $1m on last year's championship.

This year's increase in prize funds comes despite the fact that the USGA has not replaced ProMedica as the title sponsor for the tournament. The 2022 US Women's Open saw the company become the first-ever presenting sponsor of a USGA Championship but was released from its 10-year agreement after only one year.

The prize fund is another sign that the status of the women’s game is at an all-time high. However, despite these increases, the total prize purse still remains some way off the total awarded for the men. That purse has increased by $7.5m since 2021 with the most recent men's US Open at Los Angeles Country Club offering up a purse of $20m.

In 2022, Australia's Minjee Lee claimed a convincing four-stroke victory as she claimed a second Major title at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Here is the prize distribution and payout for the 2023 US Women's Open:

US Women's Open Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$2,000,000
2nd$1,188,000
3rd$761,144
4th$533,558
5th$444,402
6th$394,044
7th$355,246
8th$318,166
9th$287,952
10th$264,490
11th$241,370
12th$223,174
13th$207,952
14th$191,928
15th$178,196
16th$166,750
17th$157,594
18th$148,438
19th$139,282
20th$130,126
21st$122,230
22nd$114,332
23rd$106,664
24th$99,570
25th$93,388
26th$88,124
27th$84,118
28th$80,570
29th$77,138
30th$73,704
31st$70,270
32nd$66,836
33rd$63,404
34th$60,314
35th$57,796
36th$55,278
37th$52,874
38th$50,586
39th$48,296
40th$46,008
41st$43,718
42nd$41,430
43rd$39,140
44th$36,852
45th$34,562
46th$32,502
47th$30,442
48th$28,496
49th$27,352
50th$26,208
51st$25,520
52nd$24,948
53rd$24,490
54th$24,262
55th$24,034
56th$23,804
57th$23,576
58th$23,346
59th$23,118
60th$22,888

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...

Amazon Prime Day is next week, and we at Golf Monthly have been searching through all the early offers to find the best ones for you, to check them out go to our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals post.

Topics
Women's Golf
Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸