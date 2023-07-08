US Women's Open Purse, Payout And Prize Money 2023
A record-breaking prize fund is on offer for the third women's Major of the year at Pebble Beach Golf Links
This week's US Women's Open will see a record purse size of $12 million, a $1m increase from last year's competition.
The tournament, held at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time, will also see the winner receive $2m, a $200,000 increase on the $1.8m that was won by Minjee Lee in 2022. The runner-up is also guaranteed to take home more than $1m.
It retains the US Women's Open's status as the largest payout in women's golf, with the purse now sitting at twice the size of the 2021 championship's purse.
It also follows the increase in purse sizes seen in the first two women's Majors of the year. At the Chevron Championship in April, players competed for a record purse of $5.1m, while last month's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship saw an increased purse of $10m, raised by $1m on last year's championship.
This year's increase in prize funds comes despite the fact that the USGA has not replaced ProMedica as the title sponsor for the tournament. The 2022 US Women's Open saw the company become the first-ever presenting sponsor of a USGA Championship but was released from its 10-year agreement after only one year.
The prize fund is another sign that the status of the women’s game is at an all-time high. However, despite these increases, the total prize purse still remains some way off the total awarded for the men. That purse has increased by $7.5m since 2021 with the most recent men's US Open at Los Angeles Country Club offering up a purse of $20m.
In 2022, Australia's Minjee Lee claimed a convincing four-stroke victory as she claimed a second Major title at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. Here is the prize distribution and payout for the 2023 US Women's Open:
US Women's Open Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$2,000,000
|2nd
|$1,188,000
|3rd
|$761,144
|4th
|$533,558
|5th
|$444,402
|6th
|$394,044
|7th
|$355,246
|8th
|$318,166
|9th
|$287,952
|10th
|$264,490
|11th
|$241,370
|12th
|$223,174
|13th
|$207,952
|14th
|$191,928
|15th
|$178,196
|16th
|$166,750
|17th
|$157,594
|18th
|$148,438
|19th
|$139,282
|20th
|$130,126
|21st
|$122,230
|22nd
|$114,332
|23rd
|$106,664
|24th
|$99,570
|25th
|$93,388
|26th
|$88,124
|27th
|$84,118
|28th
|$80,570
|29th
|$77,138
|30th
|$73,704
|31st
|$70,270
|32nd
|$66,836
|33rd
|$63,404
|34th
|$60,314
|35th
|$57,796
|36th
|$55,278
|37th
|$52,874
|38th
|$50,586
|39th
|$48,296
|40th
|$46,008
|41st
|$43,718
|42nd
|$41,430
|43rd
|$39,140
|44th
|$36,852
|45th
|$34,562
|46th
|$32,502
|47th
|$30,442
|48th
|$28,496
|49th
|$27,352
|50th
|$26,208
|51st
|$25,520
|52nd
|$24,948
|53rd
|$24,490
|54th
|$24,262
|55th
|$24,034
|56th
|$23,804
|57th
|$23,576
|58th
|$23,346
|59th
|$23,118
|60th
|$22,888
