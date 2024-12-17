PGA Tour Drops Las Vegas Event From Schedule After 42-Year Run
The Shriners Children's Open has been removed from the PGA Tour's 2025 FedEx Cup Fall - with seven events to conclude the year instead of eight
The PGA Tour has announced that the Shriners Children's Open will not take place in 2025 - bringing to an end the tournament's continuous 42-year run.
In a post unveiling its latest FedEx Cup Fall schedule, the PGA Tour revealed there would only be seven events next year compared to the eight which took place most recently.
Six of the original line-up have retained identical names and their order on the calendar, with only the Japan-based competition switching sponsors from the Zozo Championship to the Baycurrent Classic, set to take place at Yokohama Country Club.
The missing event began its life in 1983 as the 'Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic', and what came to be known as the Shriners Children's Open was one of the PGA Tour's rare stops in Nevada. Shriners had been the main sponsor since 2008.
As a result of losing the tournament from its schedule, there is currently set to be no PGA Tour event in Las Vegas for the first time in more than 40 years.
J.T. Poston claimed the title in 2024 by one stroke from Doug Ghim, while the most successful player at the tournament was Jim Furyk with three total victories.
A long post about the fresh schedule made no direct reference to the move. The PGA Tour's chief competitions officer, Tyler Dennis said: “With events in four US states, Japan, Mexico and Bermuda, the conclusion to the 2025 golf calendar promises to be exciting for our fans worldwide, while also providing a lasting impact in the communities where we will play.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Fewer events in 2025 will make it even tougher for players further down the pecking order to retain their PGA Tour eligibility moving forward, with only 100 members guaranteed to keep their cards at the end of next season compared to the 125 this past term.
Agreed on November 18, the aforementioned changes were brought in to ensure "the 35 players who receive their cards via the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour and PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry have a greater certainty of schedule and equitable playing opportunities," per the PGA Tour statement.
Dennis continued: “Building on an incredibly compelling FedExCup Fall, the upcoming eligibility changes further heighten the drama and excitement for fans, with more at stake for players than ever before."
A look at the 2025 #FedExCup Fall schedule 👀December 17, 2024
In 2024, seven players who began outside of the top-100 following the Tour Championship moved up into said category at the culmination of the FedEx Cup Fall.
Meanwhile, five of the seven winners from the previous FedEx Cup Fall series went on to make the Playoffs in August - Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, Erik van Rooyen, and Ludvig Aberg.
Although there are fewer FedEx Cup Fall events next season, the perks of winning one remain identical - a two-year PGA Tour exemption is on offer, as are 500 FedEx Cup points and a start at The Sentry as well as the PGA Championship and The Masters.
PGA TOUR FEDEX CUP FALL SCHEDULE 2025
|Date
|Event
|Sept. 11-14
|Procore Championship
|Sept. 26-28
|Ryder Cup
|Oct. 2-5
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|Oct. 9-12
|Baycurrent Classic
|Oct. 23-26
|Black Desert Championship
|Nov. 6-9
|World Wide Technology Championship
|Nov. 13-16
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Nov. 20-23
|The RSM Classic
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Struggling To Think Of Golf Gift Ideas Before Christmas? I've Picked Out The 10 Best Stocking Fillers For Golfers
If you need some smaller golf gift ideas, then you have come to the right place as I have collated 10 of my top picks all golfers will love
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
My New Golf Clubs Helped Me Take 10 Shots Off My Handicap In A Year!
Golf Monthly news writer Jonny Leighfield has greatly reduced his handicap index in 2024 without taking a single lesson, but by making another significant change...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
7 Big Names To Have Dropped Out Of The PNC Championship
A 20-pair field will be present for the PNC Championship, but a number of previous players won't be featuring at the 2024 edition of the tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With Never-Seen-Before Driver At The Showdown
Working on his game ahead of The Showdown, the US Open champ was seen using a brand new driver that isn't currently available to the public
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch The Showdown: Live Stream, TV Channels For Scheffler & McIlroy vs Koepka & DeChambeau
The PGA Tour vs LIV Golf League pairs match is being played for a reported purse of $10million in cryptocurrency
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
From Charlie Woods To Petr Korda, Will McGee and John Daly II - Meet The Amateurs At This Week's PNC Championship
Who are the amateurs accompanying their successful professional golfing family members this week at the PNC Championship?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Are The Tees Determined At The PNC Championship?
The PNC Championship sees four different teeing blocks in play this week, so who plays from where?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Showdown: What You Need To Know Ahead Of PGA Tour Vs LIV Golf Clash
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are preparing to take on Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in an exhibition match at Shadow Creek Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Is Tiger And Charlie Woods' Record At The PNC Championship?
Tiger and Charlie Woods return to the PNC Championship for a fifth time in 2024 and, during that period, they have accumulated a number of fine results
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PNC Championship Field 2024
Which 20 teams are playing in this week's PNC Championship?
By Elliott Heath Published