PGA Tour Drops Las Vegas Event From Schedule After 42-Year Run

The PGA Tour has announced that the Shriners Children's Open will not take place in 2025 - bringing to an end the tournament's continuous 42-year run.

In a post unveiling its latest FedEx Cup Fall schedule, the PGA Tour revealed there would only be seven events next year compared to the eight which took place most recently.

Six of the original line-up have retained identical names and their order on the calendar, with only the Japan-based competition switching sponsors from the Zozo Championship to the Baycurrent Classic, set to take place at Yokohama Country Club.

The missing event began its life in 1983 as the 'Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic', and what came to be known as the Shriners Children's Open was one of the PGA Tour's rare stops in Nevada. Shriners had been the main sponsor since 2008.

As a result of losing the tournament from its schedule, there is currently set to be no PGA Tour event in Las Vegas for the first time in more than 40 years.

J.T. Poston claimed the title in 2024 by one stroke from Doug Ghim, while the most successful player at the tournament was Jim Furyk with three total victories.

A long post about the fresh schedule made no direct reference to the move. The PGA Tour's chief competitions officer, Tyler Dennis said: “With events in four US states, Japan, Mexico and Bermuda, the conclusion to the 2025 golf calendar promises to be exciting for our fans worldwide, while also providing a lasting impact in the communities where we will play.”

Fewer events in 2025 will make it even tougher for players further down the pecking order to retain their PGA Tour eligibility moving forward, with only 100 members guaranteed to keep their cards at the end of next season compared to the 125 this past term.

Agreed on November 18, the aforementioned changes were brought in to ensure "the 35 players who receive their cards via the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour and PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry have a greater certainty of schedule and equitable playing opportunities," per the PGA Tour statement.

Dennis continued: “Building on an incredibly compelling FedExCup Fall, the upcoming eligibility changes further heighten the drama and excitement for fans, with more at stake for players than ever before."

In 2024, seven players who began outside of the top-100 following the Tour Championship moved up into said category at the culmination of the FedEx Cup Fall.

Meanwhile, five of the seven winners from the previous FedEx Cup Fall series went on to make the Playoffs in August - Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, Erik van Rooyen, and Ludvig Aberg.

Although there are fewer FedEx Cup Fall events next season, the perks of winning one remain identical - a two-year PGA Tour exemption is on offer, as are 500 FedEx Cup points and a start at The Sentry as well as the PGA Championship and The Masters.

PGA TOUR FEDEX CUP FALL SCHEDULE 2025