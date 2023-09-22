Solheim Cup Live Scores And Updates - Lexi Thompson To Hit Opening Shot At Finca Cortesin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 Solheim Cup is finally upon us!

Lexi Thompson will get us underway at 8.10am local time (7.10am BST/2.10am ET) as she and Meghan Khang take on Swedes Maja Stark and Linn Grant in the opening foursomes match at Finca Cortesin.

The morning sees four foursomes games, with the afternoon four balls session starting at 1.40pm local time.

Europe are seeking to win three consecutive Solheim Cups for the first time in the match's 33-year history after wins in Ohio two years ago and Gleneagles in 2019.

Solheim Cup Day 1 matches

(All times local, -1 for BST, -6 for ET)

Morning foursomes

Match 1, 8.10am: Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang vs Maja Stark and Linn Grant

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang vs Maja Stark and Linn Grant Match 2, 8.22am: Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee vs Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall

Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee vs Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall Match 3, 8.34am: Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz vs Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz vs Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist Match 4, 8.46am: Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight vs Emily Pedersen and Charley Hull

Afternoon four balls

Match 1, 1.40pm : TBC

TBC Match 2, 1.55pm: TBC

TBC Match 3, 2.10pm: TBC

TBC Match 4, 2.25pm: TBC

