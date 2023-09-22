Live

Solheim Cup Live Scores And Updates - Lexi Thompson To Hit Opening Shot At Finca Cortesin

The Solheim Cup is here! Follow our live updates throughout Friday for all the latest scores and updates

Alison Root
By Alison Root
published
Contributions from
Emma Booth, Carly Frost, Katie Dawkins

Solheim Cup Team Europe with the trophy after winning in 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 Solheim Cup is finally upon us!

Lexi Thompson will get us underway at 8.10am local time (7.10am BST/2.10am ET) as she and Meghan Khang take on Swedes Maja Stark and Linn Grant in the opening foursomes match at Finca Cortesin.

The morning sees four foursomes games, with the afternoon four balls session starting at 1.40pm local time.

Europe are seeking to win three consecutive Solheim Cups for the first time in the match's 33-year history after wins in Ohio two years ago and Gleneagles in 2019.

Solheim Cup Day 1 matches

(All times local, -1 for BST, -6 for ET)

Morning foursomes

  • Match 1, 8.10am: Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang vs Maja Stark and Linn Grant
  • Match 2, 8.22am: Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee vs Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall
  • Match 3, 8.34am: Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz vs Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist
  • Match 4, 8.46am: Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight vs Emily Pedersen and Charley Hull

Afternoon four balls

  • Match 1, 1.40pm : TBC
  • Match 2, 1.55pm: TBC
  • Match 3, 2.10pm: TBC
  • Match 4, 2.25pm: TBC

Updates from:

Alison Root
Good morning! The day has finally arrived, with the much anticipated action getting underway shortly from the beautiful Finca Cortesin.

We have four foursomes matches this morning, before four four balls games coming this afternoon.

After day one in Spain, the teams will have contested for eight of the 28 points up for grabs this week. Europe needs 14 to retain the trophy, while USA are seeking at least 14.5 to ensure the Solheim Cup travels back with them Stateside.

It's set to be a thrilling few days.

