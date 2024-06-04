LIV Golfers See Funny Side Of Missing Clubs In Hilarious Video
Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood and Tyrrell Hatton have appeared in the video after their luggage and clubs failed to make the trip with them to Houston
After a mid-season break, the last thing various LIV golfers probably needed was to learn that their luggage, including clubs, had been left in London as they arrived in Texas for the circuit’s resumption in Houston.
However, that’s exactly what happened to Majesticks GC co-captains Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Legion XIII player Tyrrell Hatton.
The four have appeared in a video posted by the official Majesticks GC X account, where Poulter gets to the nitty gritty, asking his three traveling companions where their luggage is.
The video begins with Poulter near the baggage carousel of the airport, where he says to Hatton: “Tyrrell, where’s your clubs?” Hatton responds: “F*** knows.” Poulter then asks: “Where’s your suitcase?” He gets an identical response… “F*** knows.” Poulter then turns the camera on himself and says, “Probably be back in Heathrow. Well done.”
Houston, we have a (suitcase) problem🤣🤦🏼 #Houston #Texas #LostBags pic.twitter.com/hWy1ysyOzCJune 4, 2024
Next, we see Stenson, who responds to the question: “H, where’s your clubs?” by saying: “Um… hopefully Heathrow.”
Finally, the video cuts to Westwood outside the airport, where Poulter asks the fed-up Englishman: “Where’s your case, first?” Westwood gives him the by now predictable - and dreaded - response: “Heathrow,” before following up with the bone-dry punchline: “Where am I? Houston.”
To be fair to the players, they took their misfortune in great spirits, with smiles and laughter cutting through the obvious frustrations of the situation, but there’s no doubt it would have hardly marked the ideal start to a week with a tournament that begins on Friday.
For the three Majesticks GC players, in particular, a good start at LIV Golf Houston is imperative. It currently languishes 12th of the 13 teams, and its co-captains will be eager to reverse its fortunes as the second half of the season begins.
As for Hatton, he’s had a more successful time of it in his maiden season on the circuit and is currently 11th in the individual standings as part of the second-placed team.
With the tournament still a few days away, there's surely every chance the players will be reunited with their luggage, including clubs, before the action begins. However, even the thought of a golfer being without their familiar clubs so close to a tournament isn't ideal, let alone for a group of professionals who will be playing for a first prize of $4m.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
