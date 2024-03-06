LIV Golfer To Benefit After Open Championship Updates Exemption Categories
The R&A has issued a number of alterations to its exemption categories ahead of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon - with LIV Golf's Andy Ogletree now set to make the field
The R&A has updated a number of its exemption categories ahead of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon this summer, including its past champion category and new ways to qualify.
Currently, players can qualify for golf's oldest Major in one of four ways - via one of many exemptions, through local qualifying, as one of the top-50 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking, or via the Open Qualifying Series (OQS) which takes place on every continent throughout the world in the months prior to the event.
Local qualifying is not finalized until early July - days before the Open begins - while it is a similar situation in terms of the OWGR.
Meanwhile, nine players have already qualified for the final men's Major of the year through the Open Qualifying Series:
- Dean Burmester, Darren Fichardt, Dan Bradbury (Joburg Open)
- Joaquin Niemann, Rikuya Hoshino, Adam Scott (Australian Open)
- David Puig, Jeunghun Wang, and Denwit Boriboonsub (Malaysian Open)
In terms of exemption categories, there are several - including past champions, Major winners from the last five years, medical, and holders of selected amateur titles.
But, in March 2024, the R&A updated and added to said categories, giving LIV golfers - many of whom had complained about effectively being excluded from the Majors - a slightly better chance of pegging it up in the biggest tournaments.
A freshly-introduced dispensation will now be offered to players competing on the Asian Tour, the Japan Golf Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour, giving them the opportunity to qualify through the International Federation Ranking list. Many LIV players also compete on the Asian Tour to earn world ranking points, including in Macau next week where over 20 are in the field.
The leading five golfers as of the closing date of entries will be awarded places in The Open. Including the 2023 Order of Merit champion on each tour, Keita Nakajima, LIV Golf's Andy Ogletree, David Micheluzzi, and Ockie Strydom appear to have secured their respective tee times at Royal Troon.
The alteration is likely to be well received by LIV players, especially, after the 54-hole circuit's struggles to secure world-ranking points for its own tour through the OWGR.
As a result, several of its players have taken to competing on the Asian Tour in International Series tournaments - as a result of a strategic alliance involving LIV - in order to try and boost themselves up the ranking table.
Other changes made by the R&A include reducing the age that Open Champions can continue to compete from 60 down to 55 - this is effective from 2024 so past Open winners can still play until 60 but this year's champion will only be exempt until the age of 55.
Meanwhile, an exemption for the Africa Amateur Champion has also been added. It will be taken up this year by Altin van der Merwe after his victory in the inaugural championship at Leopard Creek last month.
And a medical exemption is being granted to Michael Hendry after he was unable to take his place in The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool last year due to serious illness.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
'If You're Not Tracking Data On Your Own Game, You Are Losing An Edge'... Arccos Stats Guru Edoardo Molinari Reveals Why Amateurs MUST Analyse Their Performance On The Golf Course
The three-time DP World Tour winner and new Chief Data Strategist at Arccos believes all amateurs should embrace statistics on the golf course...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'Why I Was Disappointed But Not Surprised That Netflix Didn't Feature A Single Female Professional In Full Swing Season 2'
The long-awaited second series of Full Swing is live and our Women's Editor Alison Root comments on the absence of female players
By Alison Root Published
-
Paulina Gretzky Reveals Death Threats And Other 'Awful, Awful, Awful Things' After Dustin Johnson's LIV Golf Move
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shared some personal stories from around the time of her husband's switch from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf on Full Swing Season 2
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
‘Ten Times Better’ - LIV Pro Makes Bold Statement On Standard Of League
Thomas Pieters is a former European Tour member who resigned his card when signing for the LIV Golf League in 2023
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: LIV Golf League Abandons Attempts To Secure World Ranking Points
A letter sent to LIV players by Greg Norman allegedly said “a resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Didn't Even Have A Marker In My Pocket On The First Hole' - The 5 Best Anthony Kim Quotes During His First Week With LIV Golf
The straight-talking American has provided his fans with some entertaining lines upon his return to the professional game
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Played Much Better Than The Score' - Anthony Kim Reacts To His Opening Round At LIV Golf Jeddah
The latest LIV signing shot six-over at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in his first competitive round in more than a decade
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Says Jon Rahm ‘Broke An Unwritten Code’ With LIV Golf Defection
A current top-100 PGA Tour player believes Rahm's move to LIV Golf could end up pushing any kind of unity much further down the road
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
WATCH: Anthony Kim Hits 'All-World' Shank In LIV Golf Return
The American is making his first competitive start since 2012 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club - but a particularly poor shot showed Kim's struggles in shaking off the rust
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: LIV Golf Involved In 'Secret Legal Dispute' With Premier Golf League
According to The Times, the PGL is seeking an eight-figure settlement fee from the PIF-backed circuit
By Jonny Leighfield Published