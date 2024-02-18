LIV Golfer Qualifies For The Open With Second Pro Win After Only Just Making The Cut On Friday

One of Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC protégés has booked his spot at Royal Troon this summer with victory at the Malaysian Open

David Puig (R), Wang Jeung-hun (C) and Denwit David Boriboonsub (L) pose after sealing their spots at the 152nd Open Championship via a top-three finish at the Malaysian Open
David Puig (R), Wang Jeung-hun (C) and Denwit David Boriboonsub (L) pose after sealing their spots at the 152nd Open Championship via a top-three finish at the Malaysian Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By Jonny Leighfield
published

Fireballs GC's David Puig has become the latest LIV golfer to book his spot at The Open Championship after winning the Malaysian Open by two shots on Sunday.

Promising Spaniard, Puig follows the likes of Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester in securing a highly-coveted tee time at the 152nd Open in July via one of the Open Qualifying Series events.

South African, Burmester lifted the Joburg Open in November to seal his place at Royal Troon while the Chilean golfer won the Australian Open a week later to do the same.

Not content with sneaking in to The Open via a second or third-place result, Puig left nothing to chance by winning this week's Asian Tour event on 23-under at The Mines Resort & Golf Club. His triumphant total of just 261 arrived courtesy of consecutive 62s across his bogey-free third and final rounds.

However, for large parts of Friday it appeared as though Puig would miss out on his aim of qualifying for The Open after hovering around the cutline. However, the 22-year-old eventually squeezed through to the weekend on the number.

And in prime scoring conditions at The Mines, Puig put his foot down and drove off into the sunset to ensure his dream became a reality. By winning the Seagram Trophy, Puig followed in the footsteps of some of his LIV peers, such as Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen. Vijay Singh has also won this event.

David Puig lifts the Malaysian Open trophy in 2024

David Puig lifts the Malaysian Open trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Asian Tour's media team, Puig said: “It feels great, weird feeling for sure. We almost missed the cut. I was kind of playing good, but I kind of messed up.

"We actually finished round two good, and the weekend was just insane man. I mean 18 birdies, no bogeys, in 36 holes was unbelievable. And getting that Open spot is super cool, I came here for that.”

The 22-year-old, who claimed just his second professional victory out in Malaysia after coming from three back on Sunday, was joined by Jeunghun Wang and Denwit Boriboonsub after Wang shot a final-round 61 to claim the second qualifying place on 21-under-par.

Meanwhile, Boriboonsub took the final qualifying place courtesy of his higher position in the Official World Golf Ranking after finishing in a tie for third place with America's John Catlin on 20-under-par.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Open Qualifying Series Winners
Joburg OpenDean BurmesterDarren FichardtDan Bradbury
Australian OpenJoaquin NiemannRikuya HoshinoMin Woo Lee
Malaysian OpenDavid PuigJeunghun WangDenwit Boriboonsub
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸