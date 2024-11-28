Is Greg Norman Set To Be Replaced As LIV Golf CEO?

Talk of Greg Norman being replaced as LIV Golf boss is gathering pace with multiple reports of former American sports executive Scott O'Neil being brought in as CEO and commissioner.

LIV Golf "sources" have been quoted by the likes of ESPN and The Telegraph in saying that 69-year-old Norman will be replaced by American O'Neil - who has a wealth of experience in US sports.

O'Neil has spent the last two years in London with UK-based amusement park and attraction operator Merlin Entertainments - but has informed the company he will be stepping down as CEO at the end of the year having "accepted another opportunity".

That opportunity could well be to lead LIV Golf into what could be a new world order of the sport if a deal can finally get done between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF.

Norman has previously stated his contract runs until after the 2025 LIV Golf season and his priority remains to see that through, but did hint that his role could well change.

"My contract is through August of 2025," Norman told Sports Illustrated. "My commitment to LIV has been unquestioned and my commitment into the future is also unquestioned.

"Time will tell. Will there be a change in my role? My position and my role is to deliver 2025 and get our schedule done and all the things we need to do.”

The Sports Business Journal first reported in October that LIV Golf’s backers, the Saudi PIF, were considering replacing Norman as CEO as they look towards the future and possibly working together with the PGA Tour.

Norman was the spearhead and disruptive force LIV Golf needed to make a big splash in the sport, but he is perhaps too divisive a figure to help calm the waters if all sides do finally agree a deal - especially among PGA Tour cricles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Norman will no doubt get another role somewhere after being the driving force behind LIV Golf, O'Neil has more of the profile you'd expect for someone to operate alongside so many American sports billionaires that are now backing the PGA Tour as part of Strategic Sports Group.

He does not have the golfing background of two-time Major champion Norman, and may well have been running Legoland and Peppa Pig World recently, but O'Neil has previously been hugely involved in American sports.

O'Neil has worked in a variety of roles, at Madison Square Garden and the NBA before being in charge of the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA and the NHL's New Jersey Devils as CEO of Harris Blizter Sports & Entertainment.

If he is to now take up a new role with LIV Golf, it will be right in the thick of things as the Saudi PIF and PGA Tour plot a way forward for golf - and just where and how the team tour fits in.

Golf Monthly has contacted LIV Golf for comment.