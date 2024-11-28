Is Greg Norman Set To Be Replaced As LIV Golf CEO?
Talk is gathering pace about Greg Norman being replaced as LIV Golf CEO by former American sports executive Scott O'Neil
Talk of Greg Norman being replaced as LIV Golf boss is gathering pace with multiple reports of former American sports executive Scott O'Neil being brought in as CEO and commissioner.
LIV Golf "sources" have been quoted by the likes of ESPN and The Telegraph in saying that 69-year-old Norman will be replaced by American O'Neil - who has a wealth of experience in US sports.
O'Neil has spent the last two years in London with UK-based amusement park and attraction operator Merlin Entertainments - but has informed the company he will be stepping down as CEO at the end of the year having "accepted another opportunity".
That opportunity could well be to lead LIV Golf into what could be a new world order of the sport if a deal can finally get done between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF.
Norman has previously stated his contract runs until after the 2025 LIV Golf season and his priority remains to see that through, but did hint that his role could well change.
"My contract is through August of 2025," Norman told Sports Illustrated. "My commitment to LIV has been unquestioned and my commitment into the future is also unquestioned.
"Time will tell. Will there be a change in my role? My position and my role is to deliver 2025 and get our schedule done and all the things we need to do.”
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
The Sports Business Journal first reported in October that LIV Golf’s backers, the Saudi PIF, were considering replacing Norman as CEO as they look towards the future and possibly working together with the PGA Tour.
Norman was the spearhead and disruptive force LIV Golf needed to make a big splash in the sport, but he is perhaps too divisive a figure to help calm the waters if all sides do finally agree a deal - especially among PGA Tour cricles.
While Norman will no doubt get another role somewhere after being the driving force behind LIV Golf, O'Neil has more of the profile you'd expect for someone to operate alongside so many American sports billionaires that are now backing the PGA Tour as part of Strategic Sports Group.
He does not have the golfing background of two-time Major champion Norman, and may well have been running Legoland and Peppa Pig World recently, but O'Neil has previously been hugely involved in American sports.
O'Neil has worked in a variety of roles, at Madison Square Garden and the NBA before being in charge of the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA and the NHL's New Jersey Devils as CEO of Harris Blizter Sports & Entertainment.
If he is to now take up a new role with LIV Golf, it will be right in the thick of things as the Saudi PIF and PGA Tour plot a way forward for golf - and just where and how the team tour fits in.
Golf Monthly has contacted LIV Golf for comment.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Data Reveals This Once Popular Club Is Dying Out... But What Are Amateurs Opting For Instead?
There have been plenty of moments in golf's history where the game has subtly shifted in a different direction, and we could be witnessing one right now...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
How Much Do Empty And Full Golf Bags Weigh?
Cart and carry bags can be very light, but how much do they weigh when you add all your clubs and accessories?
By Michael Weston Published
-
Watch: Wild Celebrations As Bryson DeChambeau Makes Hole-In-One Over House On Day 16 Of Trying
The LIV Golf star has been posting daily video updates of his attempts to make an ace over his house - and he finally got there on day 16
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘I Think We’ll Get There’ – Billionaire PGA Tour Investor Expects PGA Tour/PIF To Strike Deal
The Strategic Sports Group’s Steve Cohen thinks the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund can agree a deal on the future of the men’s elite game
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Ian Poulter Rules Out Paying DP World Tour Fines
The LIV golfer has told Sports Illustrated’s Matt Vincenzi that he isn't considering paying fines due to the DP World Tour to allow him to rejoin the circuit and give him Ryder Cup eligibility
By Mike Hall Published
-
Patrick Reed Ends Long Wait For First Individual Title Since Leaving PGA Tour
The LIV golfer triumphed for the first time since 2021 by securing a three-stroke victory at the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'There Are Other Teams And My Agent Is Talking' - Eugenio Chacarra Hoping To Find New LIV Golf Team
The Spaniard finished in 'The Open Zone' following the 2024 LIV Golf season, and is hoping his recent run of form can land him a place in a side for 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Opinion: Sergio Garcia Is A No-Brainer Pick For The 2025 Ryder Cup
The all-time leading points scorer looks set to be eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup after rejoining the DP World Tour
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Sergio Garcia Rejoins DP World Tour
The Spaniard has rejoined the DP World Tour, opening the possibility of him resuming his record-breaking career on the European Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
44 LIV Golfers Confirmed For Saudi International
The majority of LIV's 54-man roster from 2024 are set to play the Asian Tour's season-ending event in Saudi Arabia
By Jonny Leighfield Published