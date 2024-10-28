Greg Norman Gives Update On LIV Golf Contract

Greg Norman has given an update on his LIV Golf contract and hinted that his time as the CEO could be drawing to a close. The Australian gave an exclusive interview to Sports Illustrated, where he explained that there is now less than a year of his contract to run.

Norman was asked to comment on a Sports Business Journal report from earlier in the month that suggested LIV Golf’s backers, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), were considering replacing him as CEO.

He said: “I’ll answer it this way: My contract is through August of 2025. My commitment to LIV has been unquestioned and my commitment into the future is also unquestioned. Time will tell. Will there be a change in my role? My position and my role is to deliver 2025 and get our schedule done and all the things we need to do.”

If Norman is to step aside in 2025 it would bring an end to a tumultuous four-year period at the helm where the emergence of the big-money circuit led to a significant divide in the men’s elite game.

As well as controversy over the source of the funding for the project and accusations the Saudis were attempting to sportswash their human rights record, the PIF's financial muscle was able to persuade many of the world’s best players to sign up for it, leading to suspensions from the PGA Tour.

Since those volatile early days of LIV Golf in 2022, calmer heads have prevailed and almost 17 months have passed since the PGA Tour and the PIF announced they were in discussions over a way for both entities to coexist.

Despite the frustrations over the length of time the talks are taking, Norman admitted a deal would be the best outcome. He continued: “I can only speak on LIV’s behalf and we’re moving forward irrespective (of a deal). Would it makes things easier? Yes, it would. Whether it’s a year or now.”

The PGA Tour's Jay Monahan and PIF's Yasir Al-Rumayyan have been negotiating a deal for almost 17 months (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Norman insisted LIV Golf’s launch never needed to create so much division in the first place. “Knowing as an outsider looking in, since day one three years ago, is the fact that this was such a simple fix,” he said. “I will go to my grave wondering about those first 18 months and why. Knowing where we are today. Knowing the acceptance of what LIV Golf is today. Why did it have to be that way?”

Norman also admitted there had been setbacks during the three seasons of LIV Golf's existence, in particular its inability to secure a network TV deal. He said: “Where we’re falling short is due to the headwinds in not getting a network (TV) deal. That creates uncertainty in the marketplace. (A lot of companies say) let’s see what happens. That rolls into sponsorship.”

Norman also revealed he was surprised how much hostility LIV Golf faced after launching in 2022. “I didn’t expect the hostility, the hatred, the disdain, whatever was thrown at us," he admitted.

"I’ve said to take the high road and be true to yourself. We have conversations going out five years, so you don’t think about hitting that brick wall. It hurts. But when you get through it you can see where we are going.”